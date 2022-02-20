Fans demand Free Fire Indian version after the game is banned in the country

Garena Free Fire's ban was quite sudden and came as a complete shock to its Indian fans. The game was at the peak of its popularity in India before the ban. Although the Indian servers are still online and the MAX variant is still available in the Play Store, users are expecting more bad news in the future.

PUBG Mobile fans were in a similar situation back in 2020, when their favorite title was banned from India. The online campaign and demand for an Indian version prompted Krafton to introduce BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). Free Fire fans in India have put forward a similar request after its ban.

Garena Free Fire ban: The demand rises for the Indian version as the popular BR shooter gets blocked

Garena is yet to make a big statement (Image via Garena)

Garena acknowledged the situation but has been quiet since the ban's news broke out online. Since the ban, there hasn't been any activity on the game's Indian social media pages, but fans immediately became impatient.

Many social media users were seen asking for an India-specific Free Fire version. Here are some of the tweets:

Alex gaming @IshanGa16691630

Vote and conform to garena about the decision .

Together we can bring a. India version free fire like Bgmi .come on free fire india players!

We want free fire and free fire max india version free fire Indian version!!! Yes or no Vote and conform to garena about the decision .Together we can bring a. India version free fire like Bgmi .come on free fire india players! #FreeFireBanned#savefreefire #FreeFire

Kuahal @Kuahal59412591 Bro I am free fire player

As you know that free fire is other app has been baned in India

Bro I am free fire player As you know that free fire is other app has been baned in India Those you want new free fire Indian version they replay my tweet

@IndiaFreeFire @AmreliaRuhez BGMI bale bohot khush hoerehe hai but tumari khushi jada time thak nehi rahegi bcz NEW FREE FIRE INDIA IS COMING SOON (ONLY FOR DEDICATED INDIAN SERVER) @PMOIndia

Kushalpratik @kushalpratik As you know free fire has been band at 14th Feb

As you know free fire has been band at 14th Feb Those you wants to get free fire Indian version they support me and replay me in this tweet

12th FAIL GAMING @12th_gaming @kushalpratik I support u for that free fire have to return in India @kushalpratik I support u for that free fire have to return in India

Nitesh Vishwakarma @NiteshV56695736 Pubg bann hua to indian version aaya

Free fire bann hua to indian version lao

Pubg bann hua to indian version aaya Free fire bann hua to indian version lao Warna bhaut bura hoga sulo

@Bhishii Well Bishi free fire ll come back again as Indian version. We be like next china. Who knows wild rift also making Indian version so they can avoid these stuff 😉

LEKHAK🌹⚖️🎧🥳 @ApkaApnaLekhak



Now time for indian creators and app developers to seize the moment and create a far better and an Indian version of Free Fire App.



Amazing and a timely step taken by Indian govt of banning Chinese apps and products Now time for indian creators and app developers to seize the moment and create a far better and an Indian version of Free Fire App. #FreeFireBanned

✨⭕️ Venkatesh ⭕️✨ @Venkatesh_WSS @SurprisedCat

@SurprisedCat @St4ubiCsgo Yes we can take the example of Fortnite with Pubg and the Indian version "free fire". Also Dota with League of legends wherein all games have done well and have their fan base.

Shivansh Singh @Shivansh1601123

It is fantastic decision by government , they are prioritising privacy and data of people. i think free fire will come back but after some changes like BGMI i.e. indian servers , no transfer of data to other countries etc. #FreeFireBanned

As previously mentioned, Garena is yet to release an elaborate statement regarding the same. Players should note that the game's servers are still working in the country, and users can access the BR shooter on some networks. In addition to that, the MAX variant has not been banned due to its exclusion from the ban list.

On February 14, 2022, a list of 54 apps (the majority of them being Chinese) surfaced online that confirmed the ban of Garena's survival shooter in India. The Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT implied a prohibition on the app due to security concerns. These applications were "allegedly indulged in collecting and mishandling sensitive user data".

Apart from the ban in India, the game was surrounded by another controversy earlier this year. Krafton, the maker of PUBG: Battlegrounds (previously known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds), sued Garena alongside Apple and Google regarding copyright violations. Readers can find more details about the same here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar