FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID, monthly income, real name, Discord link, and more stats

FF Antaryami has established himself as one of the top Free Fire content creators from India. He's been posting videos related to the game on YouTube for over one and a half years. In that span of time, his channel has gained a total of 2.88 million subscribers and his videos have over 400 million views.

FF Antaryami’s real name and Free Fire ID

FF Antaryami’s real name is Sandeep Panwar, and his Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Stats

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has engaged in 11,335 squad games throughout all the seasons and has managed to stay unbeaten in 2,363, retaining a win rate of 20.84%. He has notched 31,976 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Meanwhile, he has 439 victories in the 4,933 duo matches he has participated in, which converts to a win percentage of 8.89%. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.17, killing 14,248 enemies.

The YouTuber has featured in 3,830 solo games and has precisely 300 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 7.83%. With 8,517 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami has appeared in 47 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has outshined his enemies in 9 of them, approximating a win percentage of 19.14%. He has accumulated 201 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Coming to the duo mode, he has 103 matches to his name and has 3 wins, having a win rate of 2.91%. He has bagged 285 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Monthly income

FF Antaryami’s Earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of Sandeep Panwar from his YouTube channel is estimated in the range of $6.7K - $107.6K. Similarly, his yearly earnings are projected to be in the range of $80.7K - $1.3 million.

(Source: Social Blade)

Discord link

Discord Server of FF Antaryami

The Discord server of FF Antaryami can be joined by clicking on this link.

YouTube channel

At the point of writing, FF Antaryami has a total of 368 videos on his YouTube channel. As previously mentioned, he has 2.88 million subscribers and over 400 million views. In the last 30 days alone, he has gained 1,30,000 subscribers and 26.91 million views.

