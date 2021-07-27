Free Fire 4th anniversary event: Everything we know so far

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform, and the title has garnered a large audience ever since its release. Several achievements, including one billion downloads on the Google Play Store, continue to prove the game's success.

Free Fire has made great strides since the beginning of Alpha Testing in August 2017. Now, players are eagerly awaiting Free Fire's fourth anniversary, in which the developers are likely to bring large-scale events and provide a variety of rewards.

Here's an overview of all the information known about Free Fire's 4th anniversary

Details of Free Fire 4th anniversary event

On August 11th, Garena Free Fire celebrated its first anniversary. The two subsequent ones took place on August 25th and 23rd.

Based on the previous three events, the fourth anniversary of Free Fire is most likely to occur between the 11th and 25th. The developers are likely to reveal more specifics about it on the game's social media accounts soon.

Users are recommended to follow them to stay updated. Players will be given a better insight into what's coming with the unveiling of the calendar, like all other significant events.

Further information is expected to be provided after the release of the OB28 update, which is scheduled to come out in early August.

It is important to note that the developers have made no official announcement regarding the fourth-anniversary date, and these are just speculations.

There were a wide range of rewards offered in previous Anniversary events. Users can check out the following video to have a glance at them:

Consequently, it is anticipated that Free Fire will have many events for its users to participate in and win tons of prizes. There have also been a few leaks on the Internet that show some of the items that could be included.

