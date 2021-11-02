Free Fire active redeem code for Indian server (2 November 2021): Get bundle and gun skin today

Free Fire redeem codes are extremely rare since the developers release them from time to time, and they remain valid only for a limited period. However, these codes may present players with a wide range of free rewards that they would not have acquired without spending hundreds, if not thousands, of diamonds.

Garena recently released a redeem code for the Indian server after accomplishing the milestones for the latest music video. It provides a free bundle, permanent gun skin, and a few Diamond Royale vouchers.

Free Fire Indian server redeem code for players to use

The Black Rose Rocker Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: X99TK56XDJ4X

Rewards: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Note: The above code is meant only for players on the Indian server. They should not skip out on these exclusive rewards at any cost and, therefore, must redeem the code without wasting any time.

Redeem code for Europe server

The reward for the Europe server (Image via Free Fire)

544ST94A5XH8: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Elite Pass badges (Image via Free Fire)

QWGQS8XN43R9: 20x Inferno Rage Badge

The two codes given above are exclusively for European users.

Steps for attaining free rewards

Utilizing Free Fire redeem codes is not difficult, only requiring minimal effort. Therefore, users unaware of the entire procedure may follow the instructions below:

Step 1: First, those who use guest accounts need to bind them to one of the platforms displayed within the game. They can move to the second step in case they already have their accounts linked.

Users cannot proceed ahead without logging in to their account (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Second, users can visit Free Fire’s official Rewards Redemption Site and sign in.

It is worth emphasizing that they should only log in to the official website and not any fake website since it might lead to loss of account.

Step 3: Next, gamers have to paste the given redeem code(s) based on their region.

Step 4: Players must complete the redemption by clicking on the confirm button.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 5: They should boot up Free Fire to attain the given rewards through the mail section.

Edited by Ravi Iyer