Free Fire Advanced Server: Expected release date for OB42 APK

With every Free Fire update cycle, Garena launches a new Advance Server that allows select players to experience the unique features ahead of the official patch. In addition to the testing, users wait for its release to look for opportunities to earn diamonds in their accounts by reporting the bugs and glitches through the official website.

After weeks of intense testing, the last update went live in August, and the next OB42 update is at least a few weeks away. Thus, it would not be wrong to say there will be a while before the next Advance Server is announced or the registrations open. The details about this particular client are provided in the following sections.

Free Fire OB42 Advance Server expected release date and more

The expected release date for OB42 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The Advance Servers are released a couple of weeks ahead of the update, and the Free Fire OB42 Advance Server will likely begin in the last weeks of September. This is because each version is available for about two months, and the OB42 update is thus likely to go live around October 8 to 10.

The information in this section is based on the pattern that Garena followed for the previous patch. Hence, the release of the next Advance Server and the update can be expected on the date given earlier.

Steps to register and download Free Fire OB42 Advance Server APK

You can follow the steps in this section to register for the Free Fire OB42 Advance Server APK file once the developers announce the details:

Step 1: Access the official website for the Advance Server client. You may use this link: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com to access it directly.

You have the option to sign in using Google or Facebook (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use either Facebook or Google to sign up on the website.

Additionally, you must have an associated account with the platform to complete the process. If you still use a guest account, you can first bind it to one of the available platforms. Moreover, Garena provides a few rewards for the same.

Step 3: Complete the account setup by providing an active email address. Your application will be sent, and if Garena approves it, you will receive the Activation Code in your account.

Click the button once the download opens (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the APK download button to receive the OB42 Advance Server APK file.

Garena releases the download when the server starts.

Step 5: Finally, complete the installation and then create a guest account. Enter the Activation Code to receive access.

You can experience the features until the server closes. After this, Garena will erase all data in this Advance Server.

Free diamonds from Free Fire OB42 Advance Server

Rewards for reporting bugs in Advance Server (Image via Garena)

You can report bugs during the Advance Server through the official website to receive diamonds in your Free Fire account. In this case, you must provide additional proof, like the bug description, images, and videos, to complete the report. Moreover, you can get the premium in-game currency if your report is accurate.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and owing to these government-imposed restrictions, you are advised not to play the game. Instead, you have the option to play the MAX version that is not on the restricted application list.

