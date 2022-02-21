Free Fire banned in India: Developers, origin, Free Fire MAX status and more

It has been a few days since the ban on Free Fire was implemented in India, and gamers have been taken aback by the event. The impact on the community has been significant, with esports players left in a state of confusion.

Several content creators have shifted to other titles, and a sizable portion of the general playerbase has migrated to the MAX version. Even after the ban, servers seem to be functional for specific networks. However, there is uncertainty about the duration till when these will be accessible.

Details about Free Fire’s developers and the game's origin

Garena publishes the game worldwide (Image via Garena)

Free Fire was developed and published by 111dot Studio and Garena. Both of them are based in Southeast Asia. The latter is the one that publishes the game across the world for players to enjoy. Besides this, Garena also publishes several titles in selected countries.

The game was initially released in 2017 and has grown tremendously. It has emerged as one of the top titles in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform.

However, after the ban in India, the shares of SEA Limited, the parent company of Garena, fell by a massive 18.56%.

Free Fire MAX’s status

MAX can still be downloaded (Image via Google Play Store)

Free Fire MAX is the enhanced spec-heavy variant of the regular title, and it was launched for players to have a superior gaming experience on their devices. This version is identical to the regular game, with the core components being the same. Surprisingly, it was not included in the list of banned apps by the government of India, which means that players can still play it without any issues.

Nonetheless, it could face the same consequences, with the ban on the regular version still in effect. The MAX version had already been removed from the Apple App Store, alongside the standard version, a few days before the ban.

As a result, the game’s future cannot be determined as of the time of this writing.

Details about the ban

The ban on the game took effect on 14 February, and the news struck the players like an avalanche. Alongside it, a few more titles were prohibited by the Government of India, including Rise of Kingdoms and Isoland 2.

The fanbase has been dismayed and has been wondering what will happen to the esports sector and content creation. Sportskeeda Esports invited a panel to discuss the same, and readers can check it out below:

The government has conducted multiple ban waves due to security concerns in the past few years.

