Free Fire Bonus Diamonds Top Up: How to get free diamonds on top up in August 2021

Users can spend Free Fire diamonds to purchase a range of items such as characters, pets, bundles, skins and more. The currency is not free like gold and must be bought with actual money.

Players often look for ways that provide additional free diamonds or bonus diamonds on their purchases. Websites like Games Kharido and Codashop offer numerous promotional offers, including free diamonds.

How to get bonus diamonds top in Free Fire

The Games Kharido website offers players extra diamonds. They will earn 100% extra diamonds, i.e., in-game currency at the same price, which provides unbelievable value. However, these 100% extra diamonds are only available on the users' first purchase.

Those who have previously purchased in-game currency from the website will also receive additional diamonds. However, this bonus is restricted to 10%, which still provides considerable extra value.

Here is a straightforward guide to procure diamonds from Games Kharido

Step 1: Using this link, players need to visit Games Kharido's official website.

Step 2: After they are on the website, they need to select the Free Fire option.

Step 3: A pop-up will appear asking players to sign in to their Free Fire account. The only options available on the website are Facebook and Free Fire UID.

Once players have logged in, various top ups will appear on the screen.

Select the desired diamond top up and then click proceed to payment (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 4: Players must select the desired recharge option and payment method.

Step 5: Next, click proceed to the payment option and make the payment. Players will soon receive the diamonds in their account. The available payment methods include PayTM, UPI and Net Banking.

Price of diamonds on first purchase with 100% bonus

₹40 – 50 diamonds + bonus 50

₹80 – 100 diamonds + bonus 100

₹240 – 310 diamonds + bonus 310

₹400 – 520 diamonds + bonus 520

₹800 – 1060 diamonds + bonus 1060

₹1600 – 2180 diamonds + bonus 2180

₹4000 – 5600 diamonds + bonus 5600

Price of diamonds on subsequent purchases

₹40 – 50 diamonds + bonus 5

₹80 – 100 diamonds + bonus 10

₹240 – 310 diamonds + bonus 31

₹400 – 520 diamonds + bonus 52

₹800 – 1060 diamonds + bonus 106

₹1600 – 2180 diamonds + bonus 218

₹4000 – 5600 diamonds + bonus 560

