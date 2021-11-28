Free Fire FFAC redeem code for Indian server: How to claim free rewards

Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC) Finals have concluded and fans witnessed some jaw-dropping action. As with most of the other events, live-watching milestones were set by the developers at 200 thousand, 400 thousand, and 600 thousand.

All of them have been crossed during the course of the stream, and subsequently, a code has been given out. Users can go ahead and redeem it through the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire.

New Free Fire redeem code for the Indian region

Redeem code: FFAC2YXE6RF2

Rewards: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, Brave Crystal and Rare Crystal.

Users will receive the incentives mentioned above upon redemption. However, since the code is due to expire soon, they are encouraged to use it as early as possible.

Listed below are some of the older redeem codes for different servers:

FF10HXQBBH2J

FF101TSNJX6E

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF101N59GPA5

Readers can check out all the latest codes here.

How to use the Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: As stated above, the Rewards Redemption Site is where the code has to be redeemed. Users can visit the site using their web browsers.

Link to Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Later on, users will have to sign in using the platform, which is directly linked to their Free Fire accounts.

Any one of these can be used by the players (Image via Free Fire)

The options offered on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: After the login process is complete, they can paste the redeem code mentioned above into the text field and press “Confirm”.

The new redeem code can be entered by the players into the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: With a successful redemption, a dialog box will show up on the players' screens. They can finally go ahead and claim the Free Fire rewards through the in-game mail section.

Once users have claimed the two tokens, they can proceed to exchange them for the following rewards:

Brave Crystal (400K live watching)

The can claim one of these four rewards (Image via Free Fire)

1) Kapella

2) Alvaro

3) Hunter in the Sky (Parachute)

4) Speedster Bunny (Vehicle skin)

Rare Crystal (600K live watching)

Gun skin and Gloo Wall skin are available here (Image via Free Fire)

1) AK47 – Pumpkin Flames

2) Gloo Wall – Hysteria

3) Chicken (Emote)

4) 3000x Universal Fragments

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee