Free Fire and Free Fire MAX latest update download links: APK link and file size

Garena has been pretty successful with its BR games Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, as both collectively boast staggering active user bases worldwide. Developers launched the MAX variant at the end of September last year, and it is pretty clear by its name that it offers a better gaming experience.

In February 2022, Free Fire had a major setback in the Indian region when GOI handed it a ban alongside 53 other apps. Since then, the MAX variant has emerged as an alternative to the original game and has consistently featured on the top charts in the Play Store.

In the wake of the ban and removal from the Google Play Store, developers have provided APK links for both games on Garena Free Fire's official website. Readers can find complete details of the APK file links and the download process in the following section.

Garena Free Fire: Up-to-date official APK links for the BR shooter and its MAX variant

Before moving ahead, readers must note that they can find the updated APK links exclusively on the Indian server. Hence, users from other servers won't be able to spot any APK links. They must use the Google Play Store or App Store to install their desired game.

In the case of the Indian region, players come across two options for downloading APK files. Both alternatives are explored as follows:

1) Download Free Fire

Gamers must tap on "Download FF" for the direct download link of the original game's APK (Image via Garena)

Upon tapping the "Download FF" button, users can initiate the download of the original game's APK file. They can follow the steps given below to download and install the updated FF APK file:

Step 1: Users need to open the game's website and click on the "Download FF button." The download of the APK file of size 704 MB will begin immediately.

Step 1: Users need to open the game's website and click on the "Download FF button." The download of the APK file of size 704 MB will begin immediately.

Step 2: Once the APK has been downloaded, gamers can install the same.

Step 3: Open the app after installation and download the required additional files. Players can then log in with their desired account and start playing.

2) Download APK

Players can access the APK files of both games (Image via Garena)

Unlike the previous alternative, "Download APK" will redirect the users to a specific webpage with links for the APK files of the original BR shooter and the MAX variant. Gamers should follow the following steps to download and install the latest version of their desired game:

Step 1: Open the website and click on the "Download APK," which will redirect to a specific webpage with two APK files.

Step 2: Users can choose their desired AOK file -- The original game (704 MB) or the MAX variant (990 MB).

Step 3: Once they have downloaded the APK file, players can repeat the steps given in the previous method to install and launch their desired game.

Users can also employ an Android emulator like BlueStacks, MEmu, NoxPlayer, etc., to install the files after they have downloaded them on a PC. However, they should note that on rare occasions, these APK files can exhibit parsing errors, and therefore, to install them successfully, users will have to re-download them.

