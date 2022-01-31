Free Fire hacks that that can get your account permanently banned as of OB32 update

Garena Free Fire was released way back in 2017, and the game has seen staggering growth since then. The numbers have also been impressive as the popular survival shooter reached the milestone of one billion installs in the Google Play Store last year.

The immense fame and love prompted developers to introduce Free Fire MAX, an enhanced version of the original game. The MAX variant has also clocked over 100 million downloads in the Play Store, and the growth in numbers is not decelerating.

The large userbase has also attracted a massive number of cheaters. Some players use various kinds of hacks to get unfair benefits on the battlefield. However, Garena's anti-hack measures have led to thousands of account bans.

Garena Free Fire: Hacks and activities that can lead to account terminations (After OB32 update)

All hacks in Garena Free Fire cannot be listed, as cheaters often come up with new kinds of unfair methods. Therefore, some of the most popular hacks are listed as follows:

Wall hack: Cheaters will be able to shoot players hiding behind walls or other obstacles. Diamond hack: The hack allows cheaters to fill their Free Fire wallets with unlimited diamonds. Aim hack (aimbot): One can set their aim to an automatic setting that will execute headshots and body shots with no effort. Jump hack: Hackers can jump to an insanely higher extent (to a height of buildings in some cases). Speed hack: One can move at a significantly higher speed, making it difficult for other players to them. Recoil hack: Some hackers can reduce the recoil of the guns they equip to zero, which allows them to shoot efficiently at different ranges. Ammo hack: This hack provides an unlimited supply of ammunition at cheaters' disposal. Unlimited gloo wall hack: Hackers can get a constant availability of gloo walls, which guard them against the enemy's firepower.

Several other hacks allow users to gain access to the locations of other players during a Free Fire match. They can also spot enemies through walls and obstacles by changing their in-game color.

Activities that can lead to ban in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

However, if any player is found using any of the aforementioned hacks even after getting reported, they will be handed a permanent ban from the game by the developers.

According to Garena, players should refrain from indulging in the following activities:

Use of an unauthorized or modified game client.

Employing any unauthorized tools that interact with the game client.

Use of any software or app that provides an edge in the gameplay.

Modification of any model file for any unfair benefit.

Repetitive exploitation of the bugs or glitches for unfair advantage in the gameplay.

Getting reported multiple times by fellow players or coming under the radar due to abnormal gameplay.

Any illegal file transfer (local) to bypass the game's anti-hack systems.

To evade a ban or an equivalent action, one can also avoid playing with known hackers frequently.

Edited by Saman