Free Fire India MS Dhoni collaboration: Everything we know so far

Free Fire was banned in India nearly a year and a half ago due to security and safety concerns, as stated by the Indian Government. However, the game is getting a re-launch on September 5th, 2023, with MS Dhoni as the new brand ambassador. Additionally, the released trailer featured famous Indian athletes like Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal, Leander Paes, and Rahul Chaudhari.

With MS Dhoni as the new face of Free Fire, Garena has ensured to make the most out of this deal. The former captain of India's cricket team is entering the game as a playable character named "Thala." Additionally, players have predicted that many new features will be introduced to the game pertaining to the character.

New features that Garena will introduce in Free Fire India

To counter the security concerns previously raised by the Government, Garena has shaken hands with Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company. It will administer local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure for FF India.

Furthermore, the developers have introduced many in-game features to avoid mishaps concerning players’ healthy gaming environment. These features include Playtime Limits, "Take a Break" reminders, Age Limits, Virtual World Reminders, limits on spending, and Toxicity Reporting mechanisms.

What are the exclusive features to expect with MS Dhoni as the ambassador of Free Fire India?

MS Dhoni has become the first Indian sportsperson featured in any game as a playable character. Apart from his character name, Thala, Garena has not disclosed any further information regarding his special abilities in the game.

The news of MS Dhoni’s collaboration with FF has sent many players into overdrive. Promptly, rumors among the community have risen regarding exclusive features in the upcoming Battle Royale title.

It is said that MS Dhoni will be featured on the game's loading screen. Furthermore, the developers will introduce Thala-themed skins for gloo walls, backpacks, grenades, pan skins, and many more to the game.

As the trailer of the game features many other renowned personalities of the Indian sports industry, we can expect they will also join the ex-captain of the Indian Cricket Team as the playable characters in the game.

The ban on the game was an enormous setback for many talented Indian players. Hopefully, the re-launch will replenish its image and decimate the strained relationship that the game had with the Government.

