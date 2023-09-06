Free Fire India release: Why was the game postponed?

Free Fire was banned back in 2022 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) due to security and safety concerns. After the arduous efforts of the developers, the game was scheduled to get its re-launch on September 5, 2023. Furthermore, the community was shocked by the news that MS Dhoni will be a new brand ambassador of the game.

However, the re-launch had to be postponed. The news came out as a huge disappointment to the FF community. The developers have not released any further information regarding the new launch date, leaving the audience oblivious.

Why was the launch of Free Fire India postponed?

The news for the postponement was released on September 4, at 8:51 (IST), via Free Fire’s social media handles. There can be numerous reasons that may have obliged the developers to reschedule the launch. To begin with, reintroducing a game after a ban is a challenging procedure. Developers must ensure that the previous concerns raised by the government do not emerge again.

Regulatory concerns, compliance issues, and the pressure of meeting certain expectations of its audience can also be the factors leading to the postponement. Developers must also ensure to evade any faults or glitches that may cause a distasteful gaming experience.

The post read:

"To ensure we can offer the best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans from the start, we will postpone the launch by a few more weeks. In addition to refining the gameplay, we are taking some time to fully complete our localisation of the Free Fire India experience. We would like to thank our Free Fire India community for your support, and hope that you will bear with us while we work on bringing you the ultimate battle royale experience."

We can also presume that the developers are giving extra time to the game's localization process. Such a factor is imperative when one is launching a region-exclusive game, as it produces a more relatable gaming experience.

All these factors can be the reasons for the launch’s delay. We should also remember that launching a game is not that easy; developers face various hurdles in this stage that they must cross.

As mentioned earlier, there is no new date for the game’s re-launch. Nevertheless, you can pre-register for the game. By doing so, you can install the new version at the earliest upon its launch.

