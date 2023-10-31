Free Fire India version: Is there a download link available for the OB42 update?

Garena has released the OB42 update for Free Fire, introducing countless new features and changes, such as maps, zone rotation system, characters, modes, special items, and rewards. These were briefly revealed in the game’s Advanced Server for a handful of gamers. Earlier today, these new updates were available to the general audience.

As the OB42 update is live, many are wondering about the FF’s Indian variant release. There are also rumors about the availability of the APK file to install the new patch. This article explores this issue and recaps the game’s delay in India.

How to install the Free Fire OB42 update

Players should note that there’s no official APK file available to download this latest patch. So, it's advised not to click any links on websites claiming to offer the update. The fresh version can installed via the game’s official website or Google PlayStore. Follow these steps to install the patch:

Step 1: Open your Google Play Store application on your device or click here.

Step 2: Search Free Fire and tap the install/update button.

Step 3: Wait for the installation to complete.

Step 4: Open the game and sign in.

By completing these steps, you can enjoy the new features of the OB42 update on your device.

The download file for the latest patch is 195 MB on the Google PlayStore. In case of a fresh installation, it’ll be 626 MB, excluding the additional in-app resource packages. On the other hand, after the OB42 update, the game’s size on the App Store is 1.5 GB.

Free Fire India release explored

FF India was supposed to be released on September 5, 2023. If you’re unaware, the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is the new face of the game and will enter it as a playable character, Thala.

The news left the community in awe; however, the game’s launch was postponed for many reasons, and despite a month's delay, no announcement was made.

Players are advised not to believe rumors and tap on any link claiming to offer the new game’s file. Furthermore, players should wait for an official announcement from the developer regarding the launch.

Stay tuned at Sportskeeda for further updates regarding the game’s India-exclusive release; meanwhile, they can play Free Fire Max, the legal variant in the country.

