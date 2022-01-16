Free Fire Indian server redeem code for today (16 January): Steps to claim free rewards

Free Fire redeem codes are simple to use but tough to find because of their limited validity period and specific server restrictions. With the Free Fire Pro League 2021 in full swing, developers are handing out redeem codes on each live stream, which users must redeem within the game. These codes give players the necessary power-ups for the FFPL Dream Team event.
Gamers can win several rewards, including a permanent bundle, by finishing in the top three positions. There are two different power-ups: Triple Captain and Bonus 10 Points, which can help users get a higher score.
Free Fire India server redeem code 16 January 2022
FFPLIWUWUNSH – Bonus 10 points
The redemption code is only available to players on the Indian server. It cannot be redeemed through the Rewards Redemption Site but within the game.
Several other redemption codes for power-ups were released during the previous streams, and here are some of them:
- FFPLOJEUFHSI
- FFPLWIEDUSNH
- FFPLWERNSHLT
If players are looking to redeem codes for other servers, they can visit this webpage.
Steps to be followed to get the power-up
You may exactly follow these instructions to get the rewards swiftly:
Step 1: Users can access the events tab within Free Fire and select the esports section.
Step 2: Subsequently, click on the go-to button under FFPL Dream Team to open the special event interface.
Step 3: The Power-up Redemption button can be found in the top right corner of the screen. A dialogue window appears when users click on it, prompting them to enter the code.
Step 4: Users can paste FFPLIWUWUNSH and click the claim button to redeem the code and get the power-up.
Bonus 10 points will provide players with an additional 10 points to their dream squad on any match day, subsequently improving their overall score.
Expired or invalid codes will not yield any rewards and errors displayed.