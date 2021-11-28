Free Fire Indian server redeem code for today (28 November): Get free rewards

With the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 underway, the top teams from Asia will fight for the $ 400,000 prize pool.

In addition to this, the developers have a lot in store for the players in the form of live watching milestones, which the users have surpassed. As a result, the developers have released a new redeem code that offers tokens that can be exchanged for attractive rewards.

New Free Fire redeem code released for India server



Redeem code: FFAC2YXE6RF2

Rewards: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, Brave Crystal and Rare Crystal.

This has been released to the Indian server, thus due to the restrictions, only those playing in the specified region will be eligible to claim the rewards.

Note: Due to the expiry, the code will become invalid soon. Players are recommended to claim the rewards as soon as possible. After the usage threshold has been crossed they will face an error.

Steps to get rewards through the new Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: As specified by the developers, this code has to be claimed via reward.ff.garena.com, which is the official Rewards Redemption Site.

You can tap on the link to get to the given website.

Step 2: To move forward, players must sign in using the platform linked to their account.



Additionally, it won't be possible to claim the rewards using guest accounts and it has to be linked to one of the specified platforms.

Step 3: Once players log in, an option to enter the code will come up on the screen. Carefully put the code into the text field and only then press the confirm button.

Step 4: After getting a notification that the redemption is successful, players can wait for the rewards to reflect in the mail segment of the game.

Step 5: Upon collecting the two different tokens, each one of them will be available for exchange. This can be done under the esports section.

