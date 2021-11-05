Free Fire Indian server redeem codes for today (5 November 2021): Claim free rewards easily

Redeem codes are incredibly rare for Free Fire players to find and provide a host of exciting freebies. They are generally released by developers for special occasions and live streams. However, the limited validity makes it a difficult task for users to get the items.

The redeem code for the Free Fire Diwali Musi – Kill Chori is still active and offers a set of interesting rewards to players, including a permanent bundle, gun skin, and 3x Diamond Royale Voucher.

Free Fire music video redeem code for Indian server

These are all the three rewards that are available for free (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: X99TK56XDJ4X

Rewards: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Users who have not yet redeemed the code can do so at the official rewards redemption site to get the items listed above. Also, the code is region-specific to India and should not be utilized by gamers from other regions.

Redemption process

Before moving forward, you must link your account to one of the platforms and only then follow the series of instructions given below:

Step 1: You must access the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site utilizing the link given below.

Website for redemption: Click here

There are a number of available options listed on the website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You should then sign-in on the Free Fire ID on the webpage using one of the options given below:

Huawei ID

Facebook

VK

Apple ID

Google

Twitter

Gamers are required to enter X99TK56XDJ4X to the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You must enter X99TK56XDJ4X in the text field and then hit the confirm button to complete the procedure.

Rewards can be claimed by players through the mail section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After receiving a message stating that the redeem code was complete, you'll be able to retrieve the items through the in-game mail.

Step 5: You can equip the bundle and gun skin from the vault and utilize the Diamond Royale Voucher from the Luck Royale.

Edited by Shaheen Banu