Free Fire latest redeem code for today (14 October): Free Diamond Royale Voucher and Weapon Loot Crates

Free Fire provides many ways for players to obtain free items, but redeem codes are the most straightforward in terms of the amount of effort required to obtain the items.

The codes do have some drawbacks, such as limited validity and must be claimed soon. Furthermore, server restrictions are frequently seen as a limitation.

Recently, two new ones for the Europe and Singapore servers were released and players can claim a few rewards using them.

New Free Fire redeem codes for today (14 October)

Here are the rewards of this code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: TXRKM22AWE9J (Europe)

Rewards: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate

Gamers will receive two of these crates (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: A3UAV4WUKZQF (Singapore)

Rewards: 2x Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

These two codes were active at the time of writing, but they may get expired soon. As a result, gamers are advised to use them as quickly as feasible.

Note: Because redeem codes only operate in a specific region, players from other servers will see an error message on their screens if they try to redeem the rewards using them.

How to claim Free Fire redemption codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Step 1: The redeem code must be used on Free Fire's official Rewards Redemption Site. Gamers can get to it by using this link.

Step 2: Sign in using the platform to link their Free Fire account.

Log in using any one of the methods (Image via Free Fire)

Those who have guest accounts must first link them to use the Free Fire redeem code.

Step 3: After completing the login process, players must enter the relevant redeem code into the text field and press the "Confirm" button.

Also Read

Enter the respective redeem code into the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: The redemption process will then be completed and players will be able to claim their rewards via the in-game mail section. Rewards may take up to 24-hours to process.

Edited by Srijan Sen