Free Fire MAX Call Back event guide: How to participate and get free rewards

Events are among the basic features of Garena Free Fire MAX, as they gather plenty of player engagement. Therefore, players get a consistent and continuous influx of events in the game alongside the arrival of special series during festival season or via collaborations.

Gamers can also witness some recurring events that keep coming back every month. Players repeatedly see one such event named "Call Back" in the game. It features a simple task, i.e., inviting inactive in-game friends to install and play Free Fire or its MAX variant again, which provides free rewards.

Call Back event is back in Garena Free Fire MAX with Underworld Wrecker Bundle

Call Back event is available in Free Fire MAX again (Image via Garena)

Call Back event went live on 26 October 2022 and is expected to remain online till 7 November 2022. Players must invite inactive friends (from the past two weeks or more) to return and play a certain number of games with them. The event will feature as many as five rewards one can grab.

Missions and rewards of the new Call Back event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The following are the five tasks, and their rewards after players are successful in calling back an inactive friend to play Free Fire MAX again:

Play one match to claim a free Skyline Weapon Loot Crate

Play three matches to claim a free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: 30 November 2022)

Play five matches to claim a free Star General (MA41 + VSS) Weapon Loot Crate

Play eight matches to claim a free Room Card (6H) – It immediately activates upon claiming

Play 10 matches to claim a free Underworld Wrecker Bundle

Players must note that players (inviters) can generate a code, which they must share with the inactive friend (invitee) to complete the callback. Once the callback is successful, one can play at least 10 matches in casual or ranked modes (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf) to claim the featured rewards.

How to participate and claim rewards in Free Fire MAX's Call Back event?

How to call back a friend and get rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire MAX and log in with the platform attached to your Player ID.

If you are using a guest account, you must consider binding it with a specific platform to get the privilege of synchronization. Also, once you have attached a platform to your Player ID, it will allow you to save the progress online, which doesn't get affected by the uninstallation.

Step 2: Tap on the calendar icon to open the event section.

Step 3: Select the "Call Your Friends Back" event under the "News" tab and click the "Go-to" button.

Please copy the code and send it to your friend (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You (the inviter) must copy the code and find a way to send the code offline.

Paste the copied code (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Ask your friend (invitee) to use the code on the event page to participate.

Once the Call back is complete, you can start playing with your friend to claim the ultimate prizes, including Underworld Wrecker Bundle.

