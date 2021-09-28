Free Fire Max expected release time today for India

Garena's new battle royale title, Free Fire Max, is slated to release on 28 September, i.e., today. Everyone is waiting eagerly for it, but the developers have not revealed the exact time for the game's launch.

Coincidentally, the OB30 update of Free Fire is also set to arrive today, so fans are speculating about the exact time of the release of the Max variant. Many are expecting to have access to the game after the maintenance for the update ends.

Free Fire Max: Expected arrival of game in India

Expected time of the new title's release in the country (Image via Sportskeeda)

It has been reported that Free Fire's OB30 update will become available for download between 10:00 am (IST) and 11:30 am (IST). Hence, it will make sense for Free Fire Max to arrive around the same time. Therefore, players can expect the launch from around 10:00 am (IST) to 11:30 am (IST).

The maintenance break has started an hour earlier than announced (Image via Free Fire)

However, Free Fire may not be playable due to the OB30 maintenance break, which commenced at 8:30 am (IST) and will culminate at 5:40 pm (IST).

The late availability of the game can be attributed to the probable synchronization between Free Fire and the Max version.

Where to download Free Fire Max?

The install option is not available right now (Image via Free Fire Max/Google Play Store)

Once the launch happens, Free Fire Max will be available on the respective application stores of both platforms. Those who have already registered for the game can opt for auto-installation.

Users who have successfully registered for Free Fire Max will get the Cyber MAX Loot Box as an exclusive reward. Garena will send it to everyone via in-game mail once the installation is done.

Android users should click here to check the game's availability in the Google Play Store, while iOS users should head here to redirect to App Store.

What are the new features?

New feature: Craftland (Image via Free Fire Max)

Free Fire Max is expected to adopt the same gameplay, maps, weapons, and other items from the original game while receiving enhanced graphics and mechanics. A new feature, Craftland, will make it to both the original and Max versions.

Craftland will allow users to build maps and invite others to fight within them. A brand new version of Free Fire's original Bermuda map, called Bermuda Max, will be another new feature of the upcoming title.

Disclaimer: The expected launch time mentioned above is part of speculations around the game's release, not the official time.

Edited by Ravi Iyer