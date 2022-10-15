Free Fire MAX Fight the Darkness event guide: How to get free bundle and parachute this month

The Free Fire MAX India server has witnessed the Light Fest series of events in the game. Moreover, Garena has introduced another event called Fight the Darkness, which features a bundle, a parachute, and other rare items.

Garena never misses an opportunity to present new events in Free Fire MAX or its original variant to maintain player engagement. Hence, the developers have been providing new content exclusively for Indian players over the past few days. This article will operate as a guide for claiming the rewards associated with the aforementioned Fight the Darkness event.

How to get Garena Free Fire MAX rewards from Fight the Darkness event

Fight the Darkness went live on October 14, 2022 (Image via Garena)

Garena introduced the new event in the Light Fest series on Friday, October 14, 2022. Players will get a chance to participate in Fight the Darkness until October 28, 2022.

The latest event features rewards at five levels, which players must reach by defeating five opponents in the game. However, to defeat the foes, one will need Tiger Tokens.

Here are the prizes, including the Roaring Knight Bundle and the Predator in the Sky Parachute — and opponents that need to be defeated in Free Fire MAX to get them:

Get a free Futuristic (SCAR + MP40) Weapon Loot Cate by defeating Skull Punker

by defeating Skull Punker Get a free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30) by defeating Evil Slayer

by defeating Evil Slayer Get a free Blood Gold (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate by defeating Golden Clown

by defeating Golden Clown Get a free Predator in the Sky Parachute by defeating Masked Warlord

by defeating Masked Warlord Get a free Roaring Knight Bundle by defeating Dark Destroyer

Rules of Fight the Darkness event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Tiger Tokens are available in Garena Free Fire MAX via the Aftermatch Drop in Battle Royale, Clash Squad, and Lone Wolf mode. Once you are able to collect enough Tiger Tokens, you can throw punches at the opponents to deal a specific amount of damage.

Here are the options for punches or damage and their price in the Fight the Darkness event:

Hammer Fist: 10-25 damage (one Golden Tiger Token)

Flaring Fist: 10-70 damage (two Golden Tiger Tokens)

Frenzy Claws: 10-120 damage (three Golden Tiger Tokens)

How to access Fight the Darkness event to get all the rewards

Fight the Darkness event (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide to getting all the rewards from the Fight the Darkness event in the game:

Step 1: Open the game and log in using your preferred alternative.

Step 2: Click on the calendar icon to open the event section and access Fight the Darkness from under Light Fest.

How to get all the rewards? (Image via Garena)

Step 3: On the Fight the Darkness event page, you can observe the rewards and required Tiger Tokens before returning to the lobby.

Step 4: Open the game-mode section and start playing BR, CS, or Lone Wolf matches.

Step 5: Collect enough Tiger Tokens and open the Fight the Darkness event to throw punches at the opponents.

Once you are able to accumulate enough tokens to deal damage equivalent to the opponent's HP, you can level up to fight the next enemy.

