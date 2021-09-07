Free Fire Max in India: Pre-registration link, features, release announcement, and more

There has been a great deal of discussion on Free Fire Max, the better and enhanced version of Garena Free Fire. Improved graphics and other elements will be included to provide players with a more enjoyable gaming experience.

It has just been around a week since the pre-registrations for Free Fire Max became available, and users may now go ahead and register themselves. The developers have also established several milestones, providing gamers with several rewards.

Details about Free Fire Max in India

Announcement

Garena made the initial announcement regarding the global pre-registrations of Free Fire Max on 27 August 2021.

They stated that the registration process would be commencing from 29 August 2021 on the Google Play Store and described a few features of the much-awaited title.

Pre-registration link and process

Free Fire Max on Google Play Store: Click here

Step 1: Gamers initially need to open Google Play Store and search for Free Fire Max. The link mentioned above will directly take them to the game’s page.

Players will have to search for Free Fire Max (Image via Play Store)

Step 2: Next, to pre-register for Free Fire Max, users should tap on the “Pre-register” button.

They need to tap on the “Pre-register” button to register for the game (Image via Play Store)

Step 3: As a result, a dialog box will show up on their screens, and clicking on “Got it” will complete the registration.

Click on the “Got it” button to complete the registration (Image via Play Store)

Users can also tap on the “Install when available” option to get the game whenever it is made available in their country.

Features

Firelink: Due to the Firelink function, players can use their existing Free Fire account to play Free Fire Max. On top of this, it also maintains the progress and items across both games.

360 Degree Lobby: This is a unique feature that is exclusive to Free Fire Max. It allows users to display weapons, vehicles, and gloo wall skins, and more items in their lobby.

Craftland: Craftland was added a few updates back to Free Fire Max, and it allows users to create maps and use them to play custom room games.

Edited by Ravi Iyer