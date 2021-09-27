Free Fire Max pre-registration end date revealed: Here's how to sign up

Garena Free Fire Max is finally launching globally on 28 September 2021. Those users who have pre-registered for the game will get a chance to download it and earn an exclusive reward.

The pre-registration for the game is still open, and fans who have not registered can do so right now. Pre-registration for Free Fire Max will end a day before the launch date.

This article will reveal complete details about the game's sign-up:

Free Fire Max registration details

When were the pre-registrations started, and when will they end?

A still from the game's trailer (Image via Garena)

The pre-registrations for Free Fire Max commenced on 28 August 2021 and will culminate on 27 September 2021. Therefore, players should register right now to get the Cyber MAX Loot Box as a reward. The developers will deliver the item once the installation is complete.

How to register for Free Fire Max?

Players can pre-register for Garena's upcoming title right now (Image via Garena Free Fire Max/Google Play Store)

Players need to open the application store in their respective smartphones, whether an iPhone or Android. Browse for Free Fire Max in the given search box and click on the Pre-register button to complete the registration.

iOS users should click here to redirect to the game's page in App Store.

Android users should click here to getto the game's page in Google Play Store.

What are the system requirements for Free Fire Max on App Store and Google Play Store?

App Store

System Requirements for iOS and iPadOS (Image via Garena Free Fire Max/App Store)

Device compatibilty

iPhone - iOS 11.0 or later.

- iOS 11.0 or later. iPad - iPadOS 11.0 or later.

- iPadOS 11.0 or later. iPod touch - iOS 11.0 or later.

Size - 1.8 GB

Google Play Store

System requirements for Android (Image via Garena Free Fire Max/Google Play Store)

Size - Variable

Download size was previously revealed to be about 1.03 GB, but it can be comparable with the one on App Store.

Also Read

Android - 4.1 and up

Developers have not listed the game's RAM specifications in the Play Store but players can expect the minimum requirement to be around 2 GB (with 3 GB being the ideal option).

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee