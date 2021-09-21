Free Fire Max pre-registration, release date, system requirements, and more details

Following the onset of the Free Fire Max pre-registration phase in late August, it has become a topic of conversation in the whole community. The upcoming game will offer a far more refined Free Fire experience by enhancing effects, animations, and graphics but will be identical to the original gameplay.

There is a lot of excitement among gamers to test out Garena's standalone application, as seen by the enormous number of pre-registrations. It has surpassed a million applications and is continually growing.

Players will now have to wait a few days more since the release date has also been announced.

Free Fire Max pre-registration details and launch date

Free Fire Max is set for a global release on 28 September, and the pre-registration for the game will be open until 27 September. Users must register through the pre-registration website to get all milestone rewards, as most of these have already been achieved.

The procedure is as follows:

Step 1: First, you should open the event section in Free Fire and then select FF Max Pre-Register.

Step 2: You need to tap on the Go To button to visit the website.

Press on the pre-register now button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, click on the "Pre-Register Now" button and select your operating system.

After selecting the system, click confirm to complete the process (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You can press the confirm button to complete the process.

Gamers will receive the rewards after Free Fire Max is released. Additionally, they can get more items by inviting their friends to register.

Free Fire Max requirements

Here are the free Fire Max's minimum and recommended requirements

Minimum requirements

Android

CPU: Dual-core 1.2GHz

RAM: 2 GB

ROM: 2.5 GB+

OS version: Android 4.4

iOS

Device: iPhone 6S

OS version: iOS 11

Recommended requirements

Android

CPU: Octa-core 2.0 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

ROM: 4 GB+

OS version: Android 7

iOS

Device: iPhone 7

OS version: iOS 11+

Features

Free Fire Max will provide an exclusive Craftland game mode, enabling users to design their own maps. Later, they can play on this map with their friends on both versions.

The Firelink technology will synchronize the progress and items on Free Fire and Free Fire Max. Gamers will be able to play the enhanced version with their existing accounts.

With the 360-degree lobby, players will be able to showcase their in-game items within the lobby.

Edited by Ravi Iyer