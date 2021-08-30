Free Fire Max pre-registrations method, all rewards, and everything known so far

As the pre-registration phase for Free Fire Max has begun worldwide, the game has been getting a lot of attention. Players are ecstatic to try out the enhanced edition of Garena Free Fire, which features better graphics, effects, and more.

Firelink technology is included in the game, allowing gamers to log in using their existing Free Fire accounts. The feature also enables them to maintain progress and items across both versions in real-time.

The developers have recently disclosed some pre-registration rewards that users may receive for free.

Details regarding Free Fire Max pre-registration, rewards, and more

Pre-registration

Here are the steps to register for Free Fire Max:

Step 1: First, players need to search for "Free Fire Max" after opening the Google Play Store on their device. This URL will take them to the game's page.

Step 2: They should then click on the "Pre-register" option, as shown here:

Users need to press the "Pre-register" option to register (Image via Play Store)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear on the users' screens; they can finish the pre-registration procedure by clicking the "Got it" button.

Tap the "Got it" button (Image via Play Store)

They may also utilize the "Install when available" option to download Free Fire Max as soon as it becomes available.

Rewards

Milestone rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the milestone rewards that the developers have set:

5 million registrations – Max Raychaser (Bottom)

10 million registrations – 2x Gold Royale Voucher

15 million registrations – Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

20 million registrations – Cyber Max Skyboard

30 million registrations – Max Raychaser (Head)

Rewards for inviting friends (Image via Free Fire)

Apart from that, gamers can also get certain items by inviting their friends to pre-register

One user – Max Raychaser (Shoes)

Two users - Max Raychaser (Mask)

Three users – Max Raychaser (Top)

Four users – Cyber Max Loot Box

Five users – 10x Diamond Royale Voucher

Rewards for top 50 invites (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, the top 50 players that manage to invite the most people will be obtaining the male version of the Max Raycatcher Bundle for free.

Players should seperately register in the web-event (Image via Free Fire)

Note: Players must separately register in the specific web event/page to be eligible for these prizes, which they can access from the "News" tab in Free Fire.

