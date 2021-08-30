Free Fire Max pre-registrations method, all rewards, and everything known so far

As the pre-registration phase for Free Fire Max has begun worldwide, the game has been getting a lot of attention. Players are ecstatic to try out the enhanced edition of Garena Free Fire, which features better graphics, effects, and more.
Firelink technology is included in the game, allowing gamers to log in using their existing Free Fire accounts. The feature also enables them to maintain progress and items across both versions in real-time.
The developers have recently disclosed some pre-registration rewards that users may receive for free.
Details regarding Free Fire Max pre-registration, rewards, and more
Pre-registration
Here are the steps to register for Free Fire Max:
Step 1: First, players need to search for "Free Fire Max" after opening the Google Play Store on their device. This URL will take them to the game's page.
Step 2: They should then click on the "Pre-register" option, as shown here:
Step 3: A dialog box will appear on the users' screens; they can finish the pre-registration procedure by clicking the "Got it" button.
They may also utilize the "Install when available" option to download Free Fire Max as soon as it becomes available.
Rewards
Here are the milestone rewards that the developers have set:
- 5 million registrations – Max Raychaser (Bottom)
- 10 million registrations – 2x Gold Royale Voucher
- 15 million registrations – Max Raychaser (Facepaint)
- 20 million registrations – Cyber Max Skyboard
- 30 million registrations – Max Raychaser (Head)
Apart from that, gamers can also get certain items by inviting their friends to pre-register
- One user – Max Raychaser (Shoes)
- Two users - Max Raychaser (Mask)
- Three users – Max Raychaser (Top)
- Four users – Cyber Max Loot Box
- Five users – 10x Diamond Royale Voucher
Additionally, the top 50 players that manage to invite the most people will be obtaining the male version of the Max Raycatcher Bundle for free.
Note: Players must separately register in the specific web event/page to be eligible for these prizes, which they can access from the "News" tab in Free Fire.