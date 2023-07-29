Free Fire MAX Rampage Hyperbook returns in store: Rewards, diamonds required, and more

Rampage Hyperbook has once again become accessible in Free Fire MAX, and the players who missed out on the opportunity last time can purchase it from the store for 499 diamonds. Unlike the regular products, you will separately have to get special tokens to unlock pages of the book to receive rewards.

The Rampage Hyperbook was first available as a reward in the top event in 2022, and it offers exclusive collectibles such as a backpack, grenade, Gloo Wall, emote, gun skin, and more. Here is a complete overview of the item.

Free Fire MAX Rampage Hyperbook returns in store

The Rampage Hyperbook is back in the in-game store (Image via Garena)

The Rampage Hyperbook has made a return on Free Fire MAX Indian server after more than a year. This essentially implies yet another opportunity to get your hands on some rare cosmetics. However, the items are not free, and you must obtain special Rampage Hyperbook tokens.

The items up for grabs include:

Hybrid Explosion Backpack on Page 1

Grenade – Hybrid Explosion on Page 2

Hybrid Explosion Loot Box on Page 3

Gloo Wall – Electro Burn on Page 4

Katana – Hybrid Explosion on Page 5

Thompson – Hybrid Explosion on Page 6

Chronicles of the Sword on Page 7

Gloo Wall – Cloud of Fear at the Secret Page

Steps to purchase Rampage Hyperbook in Free Fire MAX

Here is how you can get Rampage Hyperbook in the battle royale title:

Step 1: To get started, access the store section in the game.

Click on the "Store" icon located on the screen's left side (Image via Garena)

You can access it by clicking the corresponding button on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Select the collection option under the Normal tab.

Tap on the "Collection" button under the "Normal" tab (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click the Rampage Hyperbook and click the purchase button.

A dialog box will appear, asking you to reaffirm the purchase. Press the button with a diamond symbol to finish the transaction. The diamonds will be deducted from the account, and the Hyperbook will be activated.

You can access it under the special Lab section. You will have to use the tokens to unlock the first seven pages.

How many diamonds are needed for Rampage Hyperbook in Free Fire?

It would take 499 diamonds to purchase the Rampage Hyperbook (Image via Garena)

You can purchase the Rampage Hyperbook for 499 diamonds through the Free Fire store. That said, you will need tokens to unlock the rewards. A single Rampage Hyperbook token costs 10 diamonds, while you can purchase a crate for 40 diamonds that can randomly provide you with 3 to 10 tokens.

Thus, you must spend about 5000-6000 diamonds to get the Rampage Hyperbook and collect all the rewards.

