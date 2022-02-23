Free Fire MAX redeem codes redemption center and how to use them

Garena has diversified the in-game collectibles of Free Fire MAX over time as the BR game grants players access to a plethora of skins and accessories. One can customize their in-game characters and their gear using such items. Users should note that the majority of these collectibles cost diamonds.

A big chunk of Free Fire MAX users cannot afford to spend diamonds. Hence, gold coins and redeem codes are two legitimate methods that earn users free prizes. Gold coins are beneficial within the game, while redeem codes are useful via Garena's rewards redemption website or center.

Claiming free rewards by using redeem codes is not a complicated process. Readers should not skip the following section if they want to know more about the redemption process.

Redeeming free rewards: How can users claim prizes in Garena Free Fire MAX using the redemption center

Before browsing the redemption website, users need to remember the accounts (FB, Gmail, VK, or any other) attached to their IDs. The website will ask for the same accounts to log in. Players should also get a valid 12-character redeem code before visiting the website.

The step-by-step guide to claiming the rewards via Garena's redemption center is given as follows:

Step 1: Players should look for a redeem code essential for the free prizes. They can get the same from Sportskeeda's "Redeem Code Today" page, where various active codes are available for different Free Fire MAX servers.

Step 2: One should find an active code and copy the same.

One should log in using the account attached with Free Fire MAX (Google in this case) {Image via Garena}

Step 3: They can browse Garena's reward redemption site or visit it by clicking here.

Paste the 12-character code in the box after logging in (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Log in using the account attached (mentioned earlier) with their in-game IDs.

An expired redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Upon successful login, players must paste the redeem code in the box and tap "confirm."

Note: If the redeem expires, players will not be able to claim any prizes. Therefore, they will need to find a valid code and repeat the process. Players should also attach their accounts with Facebook or VK IDs in case they are using the guest login.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar