Free Fire MAX rewards redemption site: How to redeem free items in February 2022

The in-game lineup of Free Fire MAX items is quite diverse. There are several different skins and other gear that one can use to customize their characters and other in-game accessories. However, not everyone can afford to spend diamonds on skins in Free Fire MAX.

Hence, most users go for "redeem codes" that provide free rewards in the game. One can get redeem codes and use the same on Garena's rewards redemption website. The redemption process is pretty easy, legitimate, and immensely rewarding for Free Fire MAX users.

Readers can find the complete process of redeeming the free rewards using the redemption site in the following section.

Garena Free Fire MAX: A step-by-step guide on how to use redeem codes (February 2022)

Players need to use the account (FB, Gmail, Twitter, or any other) attached to their player IDs to log in at the redemption site. Apart from the login, players will need the 12-character redeem codes for the redemption.

Readers should follow the following steps to redeem the free rewards from Garena's redemption website:

Step 1: Players need to find the redeem codes for the free rewards, which can find on Sportskeeda's "Redeem Code Today" page. The redeem code-specific section allows users to access an array of active codes across different servers.

Step 2: After copying a redeem code, players can head to Garena's reward redemption site by clicking here.

Log in with the account attached with the game (Google in this case) {Image via Garena}

Step 3: Users can log in on the website using the account attached with their in-game IDs. The website will automatically recognize the account and provide access to use redeem codes.

One should paste the redeem code in the box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Paste the copied redeem code in the box given on the website.

Players need to use another code if the used code has been expired (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Tap confirm to check the availability of the code. If the code is active, players will receive the reward within 24 hours via in-game mails.

If the redeem code has expired, players need to find an active redeem code by repeating the process.

Note: Players who use guest accounts cannot redeem rewards, and they will have to bind their guest account with Facebook or VK for any success.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha