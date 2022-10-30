Free Fire MAX Shiba Royale: Get Dog at Hand M1014, Shiba Surf emote, and more

After the success of the Light Royale on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, Garena has introduced a new themed event called Shiba Royale. As one might expect from its name, this Luck Royale features exciting Shiba-themed rewards, including a gun skin, emote, outfit, and more.

The event entered the game today, October 30, 2022, and will be available until Saturday, November 5, 2022. You will have to spend diamonds to receive items at random from the prize pool. As a bonus, you can also trade the collected unique Puppy Tokens as a reward through the store's redeem section.

New Shiba Royale in Free Fire MAX provides exciting cosmetics

A Free Fire MAX Shiba Royale spin requires you to spend 40 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 spin retails at 400 diamonds. You will receive items randomly from the prize pool. At the same time, with every subsequent spin, the luck factor will increase, thus improving the prospects of getting the grand prize.

The prize pool at the new event is as follows:

The rewards in the Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

M1014 – Dog at Hand

Shiba Surf

Husky Fluff Bundle

Cuboot Solar

Tuk Tuk – Husky Pup

Husky Pup Parachute

10x Puppy Token

5x Puppy Token

3x Puppy Token

2x Puppy Token

1x Puppy Token

Internal Draco (Blue) Token Box

Demonic Grin FAMAS Token Box (Blue)

M4A1 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

You may also use the collected Puppy Tokens to win the rewards if you do not attain a particular item. The exchange section includes even more rewards:

Exchange

The items available in the exchange section (Image via Garena)

M1014 – Dog at Hand: 40x Puppy Tokens

Husky Fluff Bundle: 30x Puppy Tokens

Shiba Surf: 20x Puppy Tokens

Cuboot Solar: 15x Puppy Tokens

Gloo Wall – Happy Shiba: 15x Puppy Tokens

Shiba pet: 10x Puppy Tokens

Tuk Tuk – Husky Pup: 8x Puppy Tokens

Husky Pup Parachute: 5x Puppy Tokens

MA41 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Puppy Tokens

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate: 2x Puppy Tokens

Pet Food: 1x Puppy Token

Bonfire: 1x Puppy Token

Steps to get rewards from Shiba Royale in Free Fire MAX India server

You may follow the instructions in the following section to get the rewards from the newly added Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section of Free Fire MAX by clicking on the option on the left side.

Select Shiba Gun M1014 (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select Shiba Royale from the menu on the left side.

A single spin costs 40 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins. The two options are one spin for 40 diamonds and 10+1 spins for 400.

Step 4: If you have not received your preferred reward but have collected enough Puppy Tokens, you can head to the store's redeem section to get the preferred item.

After acquiring the gun skin, it can be equipped through the gun section, while other cosmetics can be equipped through the vault. The event certainly features exciting rewards, but these might be costly to attain.

