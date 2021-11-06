Free Fire MAX vs COD Mobile: BR experience, system requirements, graphics and major game mode differences

Garena launched Free Fire MAX to compete against high-end mobile games like COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile. Although the MAX variant has been a significant upgrade from the original Free Fire, it still requires some work to reach the level of COD Mobile.

Users can spot drastic differences between COD Mobile and Garena Free Fire MAX. The former provides a great FPS gaming experience with high graphics, while the latter offers a decent battle royale mode with satisfactory visuals and a third-person perspective.

Free Fire MAX and COD Mobile: Comparing both games

System requirements: Free Fire MAX

System requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or above

- Android 4.1 or above Minimum RAM - 2GB (Recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay)

- 2GB (Recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 2.67.0

- 2.67.0 Download size - 0.91GB (Variable)

System requirements: COD Mobile

Download size (Image via Google Play Store)

Required Android version - Android 4.3 and up

- Android 4.3 and up Minimum RAM - 2GB (Recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay)

- 2GB (Recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.0.28

- 1.0.28 Download size - 1.51GB (Variable)

Both games require the download of additional resource packs.

Gameplay and graphics

Graphics (Image via COD Mobile)

Call of Duty: Mobile has an immersive gaming experience due to the mammoth download size and over 2GB resource packages. However, to handle such a game, players need a higher-end phone.

A screengrab from the game (Image via COD Mobile)

COD Mobile offers both FPS and TPS options that players can switch during a match. Players can also use operator skills in a game, but the game's tone remains pretty serious.

Free Fire MAX has decent graphics (Image via Free Fire MAX)

On the other hand, Garena Free Fire MAX has decent graphics but is not as good as COD Mobile. However, Free Fire MAX works pretty fine on most mid-range smartphones.

A screengrab from the game (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The famous Battle Royale also has character abilities to equip before a match in BR or CS mode. Free Fire MAX Players get more variety in terms of character skills than COD Mobile users.

Modes

Free Fire MAX:

Game modes (Image via Free Fire MAX)

BR-Ranked

CS-Ranked

Battle Royale (unranked)

Pet Mania

Clash Squad (unranked)

Convoy Crunch

Various custom modes

COD Mobile:

MP game modes (Image via COD Mobile)

Multiplayer mode

Core: Frontline, TDM, Search & Destroy, Domination, Free For All, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint

Featured: Temporary modes (for new events and weeks)

Practice: Training mode and Practice vs. AI

Battle Royale mode

BR - Blackout

BR - Isolated

Zombies

Undead Siege - Hard

Undead Siege - Casual

Undead Siege - Tutorial

COD Mobile vs. Free Fire MAX: Which game is better?

Free Fire MAX vs. COD Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both games have excellent graphics and variety in game modes, but COD Mobile boasts superior quantity and quality. Also, the experience is quite immersive with brilliant sound optimization and better in-game mechanics.

However, Free Fire MAX has more options in Battle Royale mode with extra maps and versatility in character skills. Therefore, it entirely depends upon the choice of the fans which game they prefer.

Users should keep in mind COD Mobile requires an upper mid-range smartphone for efficient performance, while Free Fire MAX works fine on budget mid-rangers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha