Free Fire MAX vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for Battle Royale fans

The primary focus behind the launch of Free Fire MAX was to provide a more immersive experience to compete against games like COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile. However, the graphics and detailing have still not reached an exceptional level, and thus, the experience is slightly underwhelming.

Apart from the graphics and in-game mechanics, there is a massive difference between the output and efficiency of Free Fire MAX and COD Mobile on specific devices. The latter is favorable for higher-end devices, while the former can efficiently operate on most mid-rangers.

COD Mobile and Free Fire MAX: Comparing the battle royale experience for both games

Free Fire MAX: Minimum system requirements

System requirements (Image via Google Play)

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or up

- Android 4.1 or up Minimum RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB)

- 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB) Current version - 2.67.0

- 2.67.0 Download size - 0.91GB (Variable)

COD Mobile: Minimum system requirements

COD Mobile in the Play Store (Image via Google Play)

Required Android version - Android 4.3 and up

- Android 4.3 and up Minimum RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB)

- 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB) Current version - 1.0.29

- 1.0.29 Download size - 2 GB (Variable)

Both games have additional resource packages that players can download after launching each game.

Battle Royale comparison

Gameplay and maps

COD Mobile boasts an exceptional variety in modes with high-end graphics(Image via COD Mobile)

COD Mobile offers two permanent BR maps with many temporary options that arrive once or twice every season.

Permanent maps offer classic battle royale modes, while temporary maps/modes feature unique gameplay rules, including tank battles, blitz mode, 20v20, Alcatraz, and more.

BR mode in Free Fire MAX is fast-paced (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Free Fire MAX, on the other hand, has four BR maps, with some of them being available on specific days. Unlike COD Mobile, Free Fire MAX doesn't have much versatility in modes as players can choose between Ranked or Classic mode and both feature similar formats and pace.

Therefore, COD Mobile offers an exceptional level of variety with different modes and maps.

Characters and abilities

COD Mobile has various Operator Skills (Image via COD Mobile)

There are various distinguishable features in both games, but character abilities are among a few similarities. COD Mobile has plenty of Operator skills for BR Mode that users can activate during a match. Moreover, players can also use their customized guns and unique weapon blueprints acquired through airdrops.

Character abilities (Image via Free Fire MAX)

In Free Fire MAX, players get a similar option of character abilities and weapon skins. However, the variety of abilities that Free Fire MAX boasts is unmatched, and any other game in the same genre hardly flaunts a similar versatility.

Moreover, Free Fire MAX also has pet companions with special skills for characters.

Conclusion: Which game has a better BR experience

Which game has a better BR experience (Image via Sportskeeda)

Choosing a winner between COD Mobile and Free Fire MAX is not as easy as it seems because both games offer different features. Players can get a high-end gaming experience with highly immersive graphics with COD Mobile. However, players also need to have a decent device to enjoy the game.

Free Fire MAX, on the other hand, has a more fun-based fast-paced gameplay that doesn't require any high-end device to operate. Moreover, the variety of character and pet skills also make the game a good BR option. Hence, it boils down to the preference of the fans on which game they choose.

For better gameplay with excellent graphics and well-detailed landscapes, players should choose COD Mobile. Otherwise, Garena Free Fire MAX is not a bad option at all.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha