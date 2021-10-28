Free Fire MAX vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for mid-range android devices in October 2021?

Two of the top games available on the mobile platform are Free Fire MAX and COD Mobile.The unique features they offer have enabled both the games to gather massive numbers and have excellent player bases around the globe.

Not everyone has a high-end device to play games, and many people worldwide have mid-range devices with 3-4 GB RAM. Consequently, they seek the best choice between the two titles.

Free Fire MAX vs COD Mobile

1) Device Requirements

Both Free Fire MAX and COD Mobile function well on mid-range Android devices (Image via Sportskeeda)

Minimum requirements for Free Fire MAX

CPU: Dual-core 1.2GHz

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 2.5GB+

Android version: 4.4

Minimum requirements for COD Mobile

Listed below are the requirements for COD Mobile, as stated in Activision Support:

Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and up.

2) Game modes

Recently, a game mode based on Squid Game was added to Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

In addition to the primary Battle Royale mode, both games offer many other game modes. Despite COD Mobile having a lot more multiplayer modes, including Frontline, Hardpoint, and others, the developers of Free Fire often add time-limited modes.

Garena, for example, recently added Red Light and Green Light based on the popular Korean Netflix series "Squid Game."

1) Graphics

COD Mobile's visuals differ a lot from those of Free Fire MAX. The graphics seek to make the gameplay more realistic and engaging for the players.

Although Free Fire MAX has better graphics, animations, and other effects, they remain vibrant and comical when compared to Free Fire. They are nonetheless, quite good and visually pleasing.

Conclusion

When it comes to mid-range smartphones, COD Mobile tops Free Fire MAX. Although both offer seamless gameplay, features like gunsmith (weapon modification) make COD Mobile more appealing.

However, it should be emphasized that both games are designed to appeal to distinct audiences and player bases. The features in Free Fire MAX like Craftland are pretty incredible as well.

Note: This article represents the opinion of the writer, and the choice of the players may differ.

