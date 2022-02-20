Free Fire MAX vs Free Fire: What is the difference in the two games as of 2022?

Players in India who lost access to their Free Fire accounts due to the ban can log in to their IDs using Free Fire MAX. The MAX variant allows users a synchronized Free Fire experience, where anyone can preserve the progress they made in the original game, provided they don't use guest accounts.

The similarities between the two games make them appear essentially the same, and players get the same events and updates with identical skins and other accessories. However, players thinking about downloading the MAX variant should know the minor differences between Garena's two BR shooters.

Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX: How the MAX variant is different from the original game

Having launched almost four years after Free Fire, Free Fire MAX is a newer game. Both games share the same server, allowing developers to synchronize them via updates and recent events. Moreover, players don't need a separate ID for either game, as one can save their progress using just one account.

Despite the similarities in gameplay, in-game collectibles, characters, and more, some dissimilarities are easily noticeable. Here are the differences that one can spot in Free Fire MAX and Free Fire:

1) Graphics and animations

The MAX version has better graphics (Image via Garena)

Garena's motive behind the launch of the MAX variant was to offer an enhanced experience. Therefore, one can quickly notice an upgrade in graphics quality when switching from Free Fire to the MAX variant.

Players can encounter better animations in a match on the advanced version. In addition to that, the draw distance (rendering of distant objects) is much better in the case of Free Fire MAX.

Although there is no difference in the gameplay of both BR shooters, the game physics in the MAX version is slightly better than the original.

2) Size of the games

Download size of Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Due to the better quality of the MAX variant, its greater download is quite understandable. Free Fire MAX has a download size of 0.93 GB, while Free Fire's file size is closer to 715 MB. Additionally, the in-game resource packages also enhanced the difference in size between the two games.

3) Resource requirements

The MAX version has higher resource usage than Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Like the download size, the MAX variant also has a higher resource usage than Free Fire. Players need a device with at least 1 GB RAM to run Free Fire, while 2 GB RAM is a minimum requirement for the MAX version. However, other system requirements are pretty similar.

4) Other features like 360° lobby

The enhanced Free Fire variant has features like a 360° lobby (Image via Garena)

Apart from the difference in the performances, both Free Fire and the MAX variant have distinct features like graphic designs. One such noticeable dissimilarity is the 360° lobby that one can spot in the advanced variant.

Since 360° lobby is not a feature related to gameplay and doesn't affect the performance of either game, one can ignore the same.

