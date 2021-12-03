Free Fire MAX vs PUBG New State: Which game takes lesser space on Android & iOS?

Garena Free Fire MAX and PUBG New State were introduced as enhanced variants for the original games. It is safe to say both games have received mixed reactions from fans.

Since both games belong to the to battle royale genre, and cater towards a target audience with medium to high-end devices, the competition between the two is naturally intense.

Despite the prevailing issues, both games have different in-game features and boast high-quality gameplay. Based on their download size, one can also compare PUBG New State and Free Fire MAX.

Comparison between PUBG New State and Free Fire MAX based on download size

When did both games receive their respective latest updates?

Free Fire MAX received its latest major update, OB31, on 1 December 2021. Meanwhile, PUBG New State received a patch update on 30 November to cope with the multitude of issues that had plagued the game since its recent launch.

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE

An optional update to address movement/controls issues we found in the last patch, is now available. This update will become essential from 05:00 (UTC) today.



Please check the full notice here:

*An update for iOS will be available soon. Hello, Survivors!An optional update to address movement/controls issues we found in the last patch, is now available. This update will become essential from 05:00 (UTC) today.Please check the full notice here: newstate.pubg.com/news/277 *An update for iOS will be available soon. Hello, Survivors!An optional update to address movement/controls issues we found in the last patch, is now available. This update will become essential from 05:00 (UTC) today. Please check the full notice here: newstate.pubg.com/news/277*An update for iOS will be available soon.

What are the latest versions of the top two battle royale games?

The Latest version of Free Fire MAX - 2.68.4

The Latest version of PUBG New State - 0.9.21.143

Download size of Free Fire MAX and PUBG New State

1) PUBG New State

Download size - PUBG New State (Image via App Store/Google Play)

PUBG New state has a download size of 1.39 GB on Google Play, while the same on the Apple App Store is 1.5 GB.

2) Free Fire MAX

Download size - Free Fire MAX (Image via App Store/Google Play)

On the Apple App Store, Free Fire has a mammoth file size of 1.7 GB, while Android users can download the game with a size of 0.99 GB.

Additional resources required

After installing each game, players will have to download additional resource packages that include various in-game items and features. The same is given below for PUBG New State and Free Fire MAX:

1) PUBG New State

Additional resources (Image via PUBG New State)

Additional resources (after the latest update) - 232.59 MB

- 232.59 MB Erangel 2051 - 292.3 MB

- 292.3 MB Station (Beta) - 8.3 MB

- 8.3 MB Training Ground - 22.9 MB

2) Free Fire MAX

Additional resources (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Costume/Collection Pack - 1126.56 MB

- 1126.56 MB Expansion pack (Maps) - 334.54 MB

- 334.54 MB Expansion pack (Modes) - 35.59 MB

- 35.59 MB Expansion pack (Others) - 27.44 MB

Which game takes lesser space?

Players who install Free Fire MAX will have to download a larger size of resources. The reason behind the larger downloadable in-game content on Free Fire MAX is that it features all content from Free Fire which is a much older game.

In contrast, PUBG New State is an entirely new game and, therefore, doesn't feature that much in-game content right now. However, soon, players can expect the size of PUBG New State to go beyond Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX and PUBG New State receive mixed results from the player base

Despite regular content updates and events, both Free Fire MAX and PUBG New State still suffer from various issues.

Free Fire MAX has been criticized for underwhelming graphics and detailing despite having a comparable size to PUBG Mobile. Apart from that, the game also lacked realistic in-game mechanics.

PUBG New State, on the other hand, has been on the receiving end due to the consistent lags and stutters reported by many users. Some players even called the new PUBG title an unfinished product.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although PUBG New State received a hotfix and a patch update for the lag and other issues, its average ratings stand at 3.6 on both Google Play and the Apple App Store as of this writing. Meanwhile, Free Fire MAX has better reviews and ratings.

Garena Free Fire's new update is finally out! Click here for latest Free Fire news & redeem codes!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan