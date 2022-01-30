Free Fire new FFPL Indian server redeem code for today (30 January): Free Spirit Fox skin and Diamond Royale Vouchers

After six games, the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Grand Finals have come to a close, and fans were treated to plenty of spectacular action throughout the series. During the stream, numerous gamers were primarily keeping an eye on the live-watching milestones that Garena had set.

The developers have released a redeem code with the first two (300K and 400K) being achieved successfully. This allows them to claim Diamond Royale Vouchers and a pet skin for free.

Free Fire India server redeem code: How to get free rewards (FFPL)

Rewards for using FFPL72XC2SWE (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: FFPL72XC2SWE

Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

Validity: This is only valid until 30 January 11:59 pm IST

Note: The code is for the Indian server and individuals with accounts from other regions will not be allowed to utilize it. They’ll be confronted with an error message.

To find the latest codes, click here!

Steps to use India server redeem code (FFPL)

Before you begin, it is worth keeping in mind that the redeem code cannot be used by guest accounts and it is mandatory to have an account that is linked.

The procedure explained below can be followed by players to redeem the new FFPL code and get the rewards:

Step 1: First, players have to head over to the Rewards Redemption Site on their devices. They can use the link given below.

Click here to visit the redemption website for Free Fire.

Individuals must sign in through any one of the options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once there, gamers have to complete the login procedure, using any of the following options:

Facebook VK Google Huawei ID Apple ID Twitter

Users must then enter FFPL72XC2SWE (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The code mentioned above (FFPL72XC2SWE) has to be entered into the text box.

Step 4: Finally, Free Fire players can press the Confirm button to complete the redemption for the latest FFPL code.

Once the redemption is complete, they will just have to check out Free Fire's in-game mail to get the rewards.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee