Free Fire OB31 release date for all regions and devices

Free Fire's Advance server for version OB31 went offline on 25 November 2021, and the release date of the official update is around the corner. Free Fire India has maintained the suspense around the launch date and timing, but users can expect it to happen in a few days.

Garena has teased some of the upcoming features through Free Fire's various social media accounts for different servers. These features were also present in the OB31 Advance Server. Along with the new additions, players can also expect some in-game optimizations.

Garena Free Fire: When is the OB31 version update is expected to launch

As already mentioned, the Advance Server has ended for the latest version, and users should expect the update to arrive anytime soon. If the developers follow the previous trends, the latest update can arrive four to five days after the culmination of Advance Server. More details about the OB31 update are given as follows:

What is the expected date for the launch?

The upcoming update is scheduled to launch on 30 November for both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX in the Brazilian server, as confirmed by the official account. Here's a look at the post and its caption:

Here's the English translation of the caption:

"Snow on the lobby island! ❄ Coming soon in the next update on November 30th!"

Furthermore, players from other regions can expect the latest version to be released on the same day. They need to remember that the update may arrive in a day, but nothing has been confirmed officially.

In addition, same-day releases for different servers and devices can also be speculated upon by Free Fire's official different social media posts belonging to certain regions and servers.

Readers can take a look at similar posts shared for different servers:

Players should expect a maintenance break for a few hours when the update finally arrives. There will be plenty of adjustments, additions, rewards, and more in the new version. In one of the latest posts, developers hinted at various changes in craftland as they mentioned:

"Got cool ideas for your maps? We're adding more editing features on Craftland so you can create your ideal fighting ground! -- Want to add music? We got it. Want to travel faster? Portals will be here! Other than that, enjoy more modes in Free Fire Max after the upcoming update!"

