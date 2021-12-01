Free Fire OB31 update release date and time in India

Garena Free Fire's OB31 update is arriving today, i.e., on 1 December, as developers reported the rollout only a few hours ago. The game has gone under a maintenance break, and viewers can expect the update option to appear during the interval.

Once the game returns online, players will be able to enjoy the new features of the OB31 update, provided they have updated their games. Gamers can expect a download size of 300 to 400 MB on Android, while it would be 700 to 800 MB on iOS.

Thanks for your patience & we'll see you on the other side! ⚠️ UPDATE NOTICE ⚠️Survivors, We will update Free Fire to the latest version tonight, starting at 10:00PM EST. The game servers will be unavailable during this time period, and will go live again the next morning. Thanks for your patience & we'll see you on the other side! https://t.co/1JvUl0CZAJ

However, the actual download size and additional information will be revealed once the update goes live.

Garena Free Fire OB31: When will the latest update arrive for the Indian server

OB31 update: Maintenance break and duration

What is the duration of the maintenance break (Images via Garena)

Free Fire was supposed to go on a maintenance break from 9:30 am (IST), which will end at 6:30 pm (IST). Hence, the break is supposed to last nine hours and will be back online by 6:30 pm.

When will the update arrive on Google Play and App Store?

The update button has not appeared yet (Image via Google Play)

The game is down at the moment as developers are working on the update. Generally, the update option appears on most devices within the first hour of the maintenance break, while some phones get it later.

Hence, it is safe to say that most devices may get the update button on Google Play and App Store between 10:00 am (IST) and 11:30 am (IST). However, it can get delayed as Garena hasn't revealed any official time.

Garena Free Fire OB31: App Store and Google Play links for the latest update

The latest Free Fire and Free Fire MAX update will go Live soon for all devices (Image via Garena)

The latest update will go Live on Google Play and the App Store. Hence, players can access the respective application stores on their devices to install the latest Free Fire update.

Here are the links for Free Fire on both application stores:

The OB31 update is also going Live for Garena Free Fire MAX around the same time. Therefore, gamers who use the MAX variant can download them from the links given below:

Note: Users should make sure that they have a stable internet connection, enough data, and sufficient internal memory to download the latest update without any fuss.

