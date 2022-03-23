Free Fire OB33 update maintenance schedule and server downtime

After several months, the OB33 patch, the second major Free Fire update in 2022, is finally being released, bringing a range of new features and improvements. The new Link System is the most exciting feature in the latest version, as gamers can obtain free characters by playing games.

On the other hand, the release of the Credit System will result in a better overall gaming environment, while improved character and weapon balance will lead to enhanced gameplay. However, before players can experience the new features, there will be a maintenance break where they cannot access the game.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and individuals from the country should refrain from installing or playing the game. Since Free Fire MAX is not on the list of prohibited applications, they may still use it.

Free Fire OB33 maintenance schedule

On patch day, the developers shut down servers to execute server upgrades and ensure a seamless migration to the new version. Hence, Free Fire remains inaccessible for an extended period.

The maintenance timeframe has been announced on the game's official regional social media accounts. The start and end times for the different servers are as follows:

Indonesia

Start time: 23 March 2022 at 11.00 am (UTC +7)

End time: Not announced

Malaysia

Start time: 23 March 2022 at 12.00 pm (UTC +8)

End time: 23 March 2022 at 6.10 pm (UTC+8)

LATAM

Start time: 22 March 2022 at 10.00 pm (UTC -6)

End time: 23 March 2022 at 4.40 am (UTC -6)

North America

Maintenance in the North America server (Image via Garena)

Start time: 23 March 2022 at 12.00 am-midnight (UTC -4)

End time: 23 March 2022 at 6.40 am (UTC -4)

Bangladesh

Start time: 23 March 2022 at 5.30 am (UTC +6)

End time: 23 March 2022 at 4.40 pm (UTC +6)

Brazil

Start time: 23 March 2022 at 12.00 am-midnight (UTC -4)

End time: 23 March 2022 at 11.00 am (UTC -4)

Gamers who attempt to enter the game will encounter an error message notifying them that the server will be ready soon. Once they are up, individuals can play their favorite titles again.

Although Garena has not revealed the exact release time for the OB33 update, it is believed that the patch could be released just a few hours after the commencement of the break. Players can download the update through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Edited by Ravi Iyer