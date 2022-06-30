Free Fire OB35 Advance Server: How to get Activation Code, start date, time, and more

Following the successful Free Fire OB34 patch, Garena is preparing to release the OB35 version in the next few weeks. As with every patch, the developers will release the Advance Server, a unique client that allows gamers to test new features and offer thorough feedback.

Registrations for the OB35 update Advance Server have begun, building hype around the upcoming features. However, only a few players can test the feature due to the limited slots. Thus, registration becomes even more important since it is the only method to obtain an Activation Code.

Gamers can read through to find a detailed guide on how to get an Activation Code for the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server, along with other details.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the title due to government-imposed restrictions. However, they may continue to play the MAX version, which was not among the applications banned by the government.

Steps to get Activation Code in Free Fire OB35 Advance Server: Schedule and more details

The timeline for the upcoming server (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB35 Advance Server will be available for download on 7 July 2022. Similar to many previous tests, gamers might get the APK around 9:00 AM UTC/2:30 PM IST, while the server may open a few hours later.

Additionally, this test is only limited to Android users, and the client will remain open until 14 July 2022. Subsequently, all the data from the Advance Server will be deleted.

Note: The release time is just an estimate, and the time must be taken with a pinch of salt.

How to get Free Fire OB35 Advance Server Activation Code

Since only limited codes are available, players need to register themselves on the official website quickly. They can follow the instructions given below to receive the Activation Code and then access the client upon its release:

Step 1: Users can open the Free Fire Advance Server website on their devices. They can click on this link to access the webpage directly.

Users must sign in through one of the two options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players must set up their profile after landing on the webpage. They may sign in through Facebook or Google.

They need to enter an active email address (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once gamers have signed in, they will be asked to fill in their active email and click on the complete button.

Gamers will have to use this code to access the client (Image via Garena)

Suppose their registration is successful and the application is passed. In that case, they will receive an Activation Code that they may use to log in to the game.

The download starts on 7 July 2022 (Image via Garena)

Upon the release of the Advance Server, gamers can access the official website and sign in to the account used for registration. Subsequently, they can click on the APK download button to get the file.

After the installation procedure is complete, players can sign in to their account and sign in as a guest. They will be prompted to enter the Activation Code, only after which they can access the client. Moreover, users can earn diamonds in their global accounts by reporting bugs in Advance Server.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far