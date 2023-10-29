Free Fire OB42 update patch notes: new FF Coin machine, Portal Go, and more

A few weeks back, Free Fire released an Advanced Server for the OB42 update to assess its reception from the game's audience and detect bugs. Finally, Garena has unveiled the latest OB42 update on its website, revealing the new and exciting changes set to enhance your gaming experience. The new patch notes are released on the Indonesian server, and it won't be long before it will be availed on the Free Fire's Indian server.

This article will further discuss the new changes that Free Fire has revealed in the OB42 patch notes.

Free Fire OB42 update patch notes

Free Fire winter update is here (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB42 update has brought countless changes that will certainly uplift your FF gaming experience. These updates are:

1) Battle Royale

FF Coins

The update introduced a new FF Coin source named Coin Machine. It will be scattered all over the battleground and can be traced via the mini-map.

Nearing these Coin Machines will give each member of your squad 200 FF Coins.

After producing FF coins, the machine will no longer yield any amount but can be used by other teams.

Eliminating an enemy will reward you with 100 FF Coins.

If you're eliminated, you'll keep 40% of your gathered FF coins while exiting the match.

Being knocked down will decrease your gathered FF coins, and you'll have only 30% of them after being revived.

New Item: Active Skill Card

A new item, Active Skill Card, is being introduced, which will produce another active skill as per the card's character.

The active skills gained from the card can be used only once.

You can only use one Active Skill Card at a time.

The Active Skill Card will produce the skills of one of the characters, such as Clu, Chrono, Homer, Alok, Kenta, Steffie, A124, and Skyler.

You won't be able to loot the Active Skill Card of those characters whose active skill you already possess.

New Device: Portal Go

Using Portal Go will transport you from one location to another in an instant.

You must select your target location from your current one to use Portal Go.

Enemies and Teammates can also use Portal Go to transport.

There'll be a light effect that will signify the two ends of the portal.

These portals won't be destroyed and will continue to exist throughout the match.

Players won't be able to place the portal at a location that is 20 meters above them.

Energizer

Energizer will now take two seconds to be used, and its effect will last for 10 seconds.

It will recover five HP/s, increasing accuracy by 5% and movement speed by 10%.

Energizers can now be used while running.

New Device: Mini Turret

Place the Mini Turret at the target location to attack the enemy. A maximum of two Mini Turrets can be used.

Mini Turret will mark enemies when attacking.

The Mini Turret damage is 20, the rate of fire is 0.5 seconds, the attack distance is 30 meters, and the HP is 200.

They will last for 20 seconds. If you move more than 30 meters away from the Mini Turret, it will deactivate after five seconds. Moreover, they'll be destroyed automatically after being inactive for the preceding five seconds.

More updates regarding these Mini Turrets will be announced soon on the Free Fire website.

New Device: Heal UAV-Lite

Using UAV-Lite will heal you and your teammates.

It'll continue to fly in the direction in which it was used.

Healing rate: 20 HP/s, duration: 12 seconds, flight distance: 10m, healing radius: 5m, HP: 100.

More information will be released regarding UAL-Lite on the Free Fire's website.

New attachments for Gloo Makers

There'll be three new attachments for Gloo makers.

Tough Gloo: Increases Gloo Wall durability by 200.

Increases Gloo Wall durability by 200. Gloo Box: Increases the number of Gloo Walls that can be carried by 4.

Increases the number of Gloo Walls that can be carried by 4. Gloo Catalyst: It'll increase the Gloo wall creation speed by 30%.

BR Moving Safe Zone

After this update, the shrinking safe zone will move towards different directions in its fifth stage.

The change will be implemented only in squad mode for BR casual and ranked mode, as well as in custom rooms.

Free Fire can announce further information regarding this update.

Debuff outside the zone

Every 10 seconds outside the Safe Zone will reduce the healing effect by 5%. This reduction can be taken up to six times, reducing the healing effect by up to 30%.

The debuff will disappear five seconds after entering the Safe Zone.

2) Clash Squad

New CS mode: The Epic Battle

Entering a match, you can choose your battle style, and different styles will have unique levels of progressions.

Megabolt

Level 1 skill: Gives faster EP conversion when running.

Level 2 skill: Get Tatsuya's Active Skill Card

Level 3 skill: Reveals nearby enemy location.

Level 4 skill: Increases reload speed.

Demolitionist

Level 1 skill: Gloo Wall detonation ability. Players will create a flash-freeze-like area after destroying Gloww Walls.

Level 2 skill: Get Active Skill Card Skyler.

Level 3 skill: Get Flash Freeze.

Level 4 skill: Increases damage to Gloo Wall.

Warding Lord

Level 1 skill: +35 HP.

Level 2 skill: Get an Active Skill Card for Chrono.

Level 3 skill: Produce a shield that blocks bullets after every 60 seconds.

Level 4 skill: Get a level four vest.

Special attributes of The Epic Battle mode

Upon eliminating, assisting, or reviving teammates, you'll receive extra EXP. Use them to upgrade and get in-match items and abilities up to level 4.

Players will become the Ultimate Warrior upon reaching level 4. They'll get special effects at the beginning of each round and unique sound effects when eliminating other players.

Eliminating the Ultimate Warrior will trigger a special sound effect.

Eliminating higher-tier players in this regard will reward extra CS cash.

Equipping Tatsuya's skill and choosing Megabolt will yield Alok's Skill Card.

Equip Skyler's skill and choose Demolitionist to receive Homer's Skill Card.

Equipping Chrono's skill and choosing Warding Lord will yield Steffie's Skill Card.

3) Free Fire Modes

Zombie Invastion Optimzation

Players can now equip two active skills.

Players' level cap increased to 15.

Added Arsenal and BR War Chest.

Removed Airstrike

The Safe Zone shrink rate has been changed

Triple Wolves Optimization

Optimize and improve matchmaking fairness. Now, players can play more often against enemies with the same skills.

Changed weapon store. Now, players have a wide range of weapons to choose from.

The default matchmaking mode to Duo has been optimized.

4) Free Fire Maps

The landscape on the Bermuda map will be covered with snow after this Free Fire OB42 update.

Added snowfall and snow piles on roofs, especially on Peak.

New character

A new character, Ignis, has been introduced in this update.

His special ability, Flame Mirage, is an active skill that creates a firewall of 19 meters for eight seconds upon activation. Enemies and Gloo Walls hit by the firewall will be inflicted with a burning effect that will reduce their HP. The damage effect will last for two seconds. Moreover, the Gloo Wall's HP will be reduced by 200 per second.

Character adjusted

Nikita

Joseph

Jai

Sonia

Nairi

Thiva

Dimitri

A124

Homer

Wukong

Iris

Orion

Pet adjusted

Falco

These were the changes that the FF OB42 update has brought. Readers can check the complete list of updates by clicking here.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the country are advised to refrain from playing the game. They can enjoy the Max variant of the battle royale title, which is legal in the nation.

