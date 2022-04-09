Free Fire official APK download link and how to play on PC (emulator)

Garena Free Fire's growth has seen the rise of several YouTubers/streamers parallelly. Plenty of YouTubers like Ajjubhai (Total Gaming), Sultan Proslo (Dyland PROS), and Sahil Rana (A_S Gaming) have acquired massive fanbases.

Many play on smartphones, while some use PCs to stream Free Fire's gameplay.

Consequently, many fans also are fascinated by the gameplay on PCs. Playing a game like Garena Free Fire on systems has its benefits as they can readily master the movement and aiming skills compared to smartphones.

Moreover, players can enhance and reach a higher accuracy on PCs than on mobiles.

Garena Free Fire: APK link, size, download process, and Android emulators (PC)

Download APK files from the official website (Image via Garena)

The game's application is available in the Google Play Store and App Store, except in India, where it has been banned. Thus, players in this country can use the link available on the official website to download the game's APK.

Moreover, they can also pause and resume the download process using a decent web browser. Apart from Free Fire, users can also access the APK file for the MAX variant from the official website.

They can follow the steps given below to download the games' APK files:

Step 1: Open the official website for the original game by tapping here.

Step 2: Click on "Download FF" to download the APK file. For the MAX variant, players need to follow the next step.

Step 3: Tap on "Download APK," redirecting users to a specific webpage.

Step 4: There are two APK links available – the original game and the MAX variant. Thus, players can use the specific link to download the desired APK.

APK download links for both games are available on the official website (Image via Garena)

Here are the download sizes for both APK files:

Free Fire - 704 MB

704 MB The MAX variant - 990 MB

How to play on an Android emulator?

One can use emulators to access the mobile apps or games with much hassle (Image via BlueStacks)

Users need to follow the following steps to download, install and launch the game on a PC using an Android emulator:

Step 1: Install an Android emulator from its official website. Some of the popular emulators are BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, GameLoop, MEmu Play, etc.

Players will have to read the minimum system requirements for each on their official website.

Step 2: After installing the emulator on the PC, they need to download the APK file by the process given above.

Step 3: After the APK file download is complete, gamers must tap on the same to install and open it via the emulator.

After installation, the game will automatically open for the first time, and they will have to download additional files after opening the app.

