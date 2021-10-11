Free Fire Pakistan server redeem code for today (11 October): How to claim free rewards

Almost all Free Fire players are keen to obtain free items by using redeem codes because diamonds are usually necessary to purchase most of the items in the game. Since purchasing virtual currency is not an option for all users, they look for ways to obtain it for free.

Redeem codes serve as a great alternative because they can provide an exciting set of rewards with little to no effort. Garena usually releases these on special occasions. Recently, a new code for the Pakistan server has been released.

Free Fire Pakistan server redeem code

2x Booyah Gold Token is the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FFPLD5LGL

Rewards: 2x Booyah Gold Token

Server: Pakistan

Note: This code is only meant for players on the Pakistan server and thus cannot be used by any user from outside the given server.

Steps to use Free Fire Pakistan server redeem code

Unlike redeem codes for other Free Fire servers, which must be claimed from the Rewards Redemption Site, the code for the Pakistan server needs to be claimed directly within the game. Players can follow the procedure given below to get a 2x Booyah Gold Token:

Users need to open the events tab in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players must start by opening Free Fire and selecting the Calendar icon present in the event section.

Step 2: Next, they should select the News tab and navigate to the Redeem Giftcode event.

Tap on go-to button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users should tap on the Go To button to open the interface and claim the redeem code.

Step 4: They need to manually enter the redeem code in the text field that appears on the screen. Players must press the enter button to complete the redemption process.

It is worth emphasizing that guest users will not be able to attain the rewards. Furthermore, all the items will be sent to the player’s in-game mail within 24 hours.

Players may use the token to attain other rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Subsequently, players can collect the 2x Booyah Gold Token from the mail.

Also Read

Players can exchange the tokens for several items (Image via Free Fire)

Users can then exchange the Booyah Gold Tokens for rewards from the Booyah Gold event under the 10.10 FFPL II tab.

Edited by Siddharth Satish