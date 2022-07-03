Free Fire Partner Program requirements and benefits (July 2022)

It is a well-known fact that Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games of 2022. The number of Play Store downloads it sees has continuously soared as Garena's game is among the few with over a billion installs.

The title's success has contributed to the tenfold growth of YouTube channels like Total Gaming, Desi Gamers, A_S Gaming, and many more that make content related to the game. And Garena has also tried to support the content creators of its products by introducing the FF Partner Program, which provides many perks, including financial compensation. But what are its requirements?

Garena Free Fire Partner Program: Eligibility criteria and perks

The Partner Program is a mode of verification in the game and is meant solely for content creators. However, it isn't easy to get the V-Badge by having the Partner Program application approved. Players will need to meet a set of requirements to claim the V-Badge.

Eligibility Criteria

Requirements for the V-Badge (Image via Garena)

Each server has a different set of requirements regarding subscribers and viewership numbers on YouTube. Players can get an idea of what they'll have to do to be eligible for the program by taking a look at the conditions mentioned below:

The applicant's YouTube channel should have at least 100,000 subscribers.

The minimum requirement for the FF/FF MAX content featured on the channel in the past 30 days is 80%. However, if players want financial compensation, they should maintain a percentage of 95%.

The last 30-day view count across all videos should be more than 300,000.

Players should ensure that they maintain consistency in the production of videos and other social media activities.

The quality of the content should be top-notch, and players should self-regulate the videos on YouTube by maintaining an engaging, non-offensive, and clean approach.

Applicants should also embody professionalism with hard-working traits.

The last requirement is the drive among the applicants for success and a passion for creating gaming content.

Perks of V-Badge (Partner Program)

Perks of the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Content creators who join the Free Fire Partner Program will be able to claim the following benefits:

Gamers will receive the supply of various in-game rewards, custom rooms, and diamonds.

Applicants can avail themselves of the financial benefits if they meet the "95% FF content" requirement.

Users will get access to in-game content in advance.

Partners will also get a chance to feature on Free Fire's social media.

Devs will provide access to the official observer FF client.

Creators will receive plenty of codes to distribute to their fans via giveaways.

Applicants can also get access to communicate with the FF team in their server/region.

Devs/moderators will also invite the partners to tournaments and esports events.

Creators will also receive exclusive merchandise.

Creators must apply on the official Partner Program website (https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/) by filling out the form provided. Applicants will have to include details regarding their YouTube channel, documents, in-game ID, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far