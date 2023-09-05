Free Fire Path to Victory calendar: Complete list of events

Garena has ensured this September to be a packed month for Free Fire gamers. At first, it announced the launch of Free Fire India and now has brought a Path to Victory calendar. The event is already underway and will last until September 18, 2023. It consists of various challenges that reward exclusive items like Lucky Royale Vouchers, Gold Royale Vouchers, a new emote, and many other in-game commodities.

This article aims to sum up all the challenges, necessary information, and rewards that the event promises.

Events currently available in Free Fire's Path to Victory calendar

Win a free emote by completing this challenge (Image via FF)

Free Emote event is a part of the Path to Victory calendar. As the name suggests, the event has a free emote as its reward; completing some missions can make it yours. The challenge has gone live already and will last until September 18.

You will need to play ranked matches to complete this challenge. By completing 40 BR or CS ranked matches, you will be rewarded with 2000 FF gold, three Luck Royale Vouchers, five Gold Royale Vouchers, and an emote.

Play for Gold is the prime theme of Free Fire's Path to Victory event Calendar (Image via FF)

Play for Gold is the prime theme of the Path to Victory event. It will last until the end of the calendar. Moreover, its missions will be refreshed at 4:00 AM (IST) daily. Completing them can reward you up to 500 FF Golds.

Events to be unlocked in Free Fire's Path to Victory event calendar

A packed month for Free Fire gamers is here (Image via FF)

The Weekend Challenge event will be available from September 8. Although the game has not disclosed any further information about its rewards and missions, we can expect it will reward you with Luck Royale Vouchers and Loot Boxes (as shown in the image).

Another event that awaits in the Path to Victory calendar is the Help-up Challenge. It will be available from September 12. As its name and the image suggest, it might challenge you to revive your teammates and reward you with Gold Royale Vouchers, Loot Boxes, and gun skins.

Finally, you have the Damage Challenge from September 15, lasting until the close of the event. The challenge may give you missions such as accumulating a specific amount of damage count or killing a certain amount of enemies on the battlefield. Completing its missions might reward you with in-game surfboards, Luck Royale Vouchers, and gun skins.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.