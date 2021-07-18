Free Fire Pro League India redeem codes for today (July 18th): Free rewards and redemption link revealed

The Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Summer Grand Finals have drawn to a close. Players enjoy watching their favorite team battle out for the lion’s share of the INR 35 lakh prize pool. Total Gaming walked away as the champions with 79 points. They were closely followed by TSM FTX and Team Elite with 71 and 70 points respectively.

As it is with all Free Fire esports tournaments, Garena had three live-watching targets in place. The streams crossed 200k viewership, subsequently crossing two of the milestones. Therefore, users will receive a surfboard and voucher as a reward.

Free Fire redeem code for Indian server

As the live watching have been surpassed players will receive multiple rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FFPLUED93XRT

Rewards: Double Skull Surfboard and Diamond Royale Voucher

Players can only use this code until July 18th, 2021, at 11:59 PM IST. After this, rewards cannot be obtained as the following error will be displayed:

“Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

Note: This is a redeem code for the Indian server only.

Also read: Garena Free Fire 2021 expected anniversary date: All you need to know

Redemption link and procedure

Step 1: You should visit the Rewards Redemption Site to use the new code. Click here to get redirected to the website.

Step 2: After you have reached its page, log in using any of the methods present. Here are the ones that are available:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

You should login via any one of the methods (Image via Free Fire)

Guest account holders will not have the option to use the Free Fire redeem code. To be able to use it later, link it to any one of the platforms given above.

Step 3: The next step is to paste the code mentioned above. Subsequently, tap the “Confirm” option.

Enter the FFPLUED93XRT code into the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once the redemption is complete, a pop-up will appear on your screen mentioning the rewards.

Items will be sent to your account within 24 hours and you can claim them using the in-game mail section.

The surfboard can be equipped from the collection section (Image via Free Fire)

Later, the surfboard can be equipped from the collection section, and the voucher can be used from Luck Royale.

Also read: Free Fire redeem codes for Indian server (July 18th): Free Double Skull surfboard and voucher in rewards

Edited by Gautham Balaji