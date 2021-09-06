Free Fire puzzle event: How to solve, rewards and more

The developers of Free Fire rarely fall short of fans' expectations when adding new events to the game. The players also look forward to the new events. This is an excellent way to obtain in-game items without spending diamonds.

A series of new events will be added to Free Fire as part of Moco: Rebirth, the characters' own in-game events. Users have the opportunity to grab multiple attractive skins, bundles and more for free.

Moco Puzzle event in Free Fire

This event has started as of September 6 (Image via Free Fire)

One of the easier new events is Moco Puzzle, which has commenced as of 6 September 2021 and will be available until 12 September. It provides two rewards, including an exclusive Moco Month banner and a Turquoise Warning avatar for solving the new puzzle.

Below are the steps to obtain the rewards from the new events:

Hit on the start button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: They can open the Puzzle event interface by clicking the banner that appears while starting the game.

Step 2: Once the event interface opens, players must tap the Start button.

Users need to dodge obstacles until they reach the lab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The first phase of the puzzle requires users to dodge obstacles by moving right and left until they reach the lab.

To proceed ahead, users must select D-O-O-R (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After they have reached the lab, the players should click on the alphabets D-O-O-R.

Players need to click the arrow (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Next, players must tap on the arrow and they will be prompted to enter the password.

Users will have to answer their own password (Image via Free Fire)

Step 6: They will be able to know the correct password by tapping on the power icon. (The password will be different for everyone.)

Step 7: They should type in the number and then press the Enter button.

Users need to press HELLOWORLD (Image via Free Fire)

Step 8: Users need to enter the authorization code, which is HELLOWORLD.

Click the gift icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 9: Players will be able to claim the items by tapping on the reward icon.

The banner and avatar can be claimed by pressing Confirm (Image via Free Fire)

Step 10: They need to tap on the confirm button to get the banner and avatar.

