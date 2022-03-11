Free Fire redeem code for 11 March 2022: Free bundles for Indian server

Costume bundles stand as one of the most-desired cosmetics within Free Fire, and they essentially allow players to customize the appearance of their character. Over the years, the developers have been periodically introducing new outfits to provide a wider range of options.

However, individuals are normally expected to spend diamonds to obtain exclusive costumes, which is not feasible for everyone.

Subsequently, other alternatives like events and redeem codes have emerged as popular options, with many favoring the latter due to the minimal amount of work required.

Indian Free Fire redeem for free costume bundles (11 March 2022)

The following are a few of the Indian server redeem codes that offer costume bundles to players:

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

Apart from this, several other codes were also released, offering tons of other rewards:

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCO8BS5JW2D

ESX24ADSGM4K

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF10GCGXRNHY

Disclaimer: The codes mentioned above may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps that players can follow to use Free Fire redeem codes

A lot of users aren’t aware of the steps they can follow to use redeem codes and get confused. The following guide can help them out:

Step 1: Players have to open any web browser and then search for the Rewards Redemption Site. They must not fall prey to phony websites, as they might end up losing their accounts.

Users should sign in using any of these six options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once gamers have opened the website, they must sign in using one of the six available login options. Individuals should proceed using the platform linked to their Free Fire account.

Step 3: Users can now enter the redeem code in the text box that appears on their screen. They can then complete the redemption by clicking on the ‘Confirm’ button.

If successful, the items from the redeem code will be sent to the corresponding accounts within 24 hours.

Note: Individuals must note that if they have guest accounts, they will not be eligible to utilize any of the Free Fire redeem codes. They are required to have their accounts connected to any one platform.

