Free Fire redeem code for 13 October 2021: How to claim free rewards today

The utility of gun skins in Free Fire cannot be underestimated. Most are shipped with additional attributes that make the firearm even more potent. The strategic advantage has boosted the value of these cosmetics in the community, with players keen to obtain as many gun skins as possible.

One primary method for attaining gun skins is through gun crates purchased from the shop. The developers also put out redeem codes to claim such cosmetics and have released a new one. It offers a Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate, providing one of the theme gun skins.

New Free Fire redeem code for 13 October 2021

Users can open the crate to get one gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

Code: WHAHXTENCKCM

Rewards: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Europe

Redeem code for the Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate is valid and working. Players from Europe must utilize it quickly to attain the rewards.

The code is only intended for users on the aforementioned server and will not work for anybody else. This is due to an error that will occur during the redemption procedure.

Steps to attain rewards via redeem code

Gamers must follow the series of instructions below to attain the weapon loot crate:

Step 1: The given redeem code must only be claimed from the official website, and you may begin by visiting it using this link.

You cannot claim rewards before logging in to your Free Fire account (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You can subsequently sign in to your Free Fire account using the platform you have connected to your ID. The options provided to you are Huawei ID, Facebook, Twitter, VK, Apple ID, and Google.

Step 3: You should then copy the code given above and paste it into the text field that comes up on the screen.

Step 4: Next, press the confirm button to complete the entire process. The developers will send the corresponding items to your account if the redemption is successful within 24 hours.

The loot crate may be claimed from the mail (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 5: You may collect the Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate from the mail to attain the items. After this, you need to open it to get the gun skin.

Once the validity of the code is crossed, players will encounter an error message mentioning that the redeem code is invalid or redeemed. Furthermore, a different error will be displayed to those outside the region when using the code.

Edited by Ravi Iyer