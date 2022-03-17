×
Free Fire redeem code for 17 March 2022: Easy steps to get skins and rare bundles

Redeem codes can reward free skins and bundles in the game (Image via Garena)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 17, 2022 10:49 AM IST
Feature

Skins and costume bundles are greatly sought after by players in Free Fire, even though they do not affect the game’s general gameplay. All these items in the game are there to serve the sole purpose of enhancing the visual experience.

Players must generally spend diamonds to obtain the majority of items, which is not always feasible for everyone. As a result, they rely on alternative methods, such as redeem codes, if they wish to obtain the skins, bundles, and other free goodies available in Free Fire.

Note: Indian users shouldn’t play the game due to the ban imposed by the Government. However, they can enjoy its MAX version, which wasn't prohibited in the nation.

Free Fire redeem code to get rare skins and bundles (17 March)

The following are a few redeem codes that Garena has provided, offering rare skins and bundles in the game:

Rare skins

  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • FF10617KGUF9

Bundles

  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry dates or server restrictions.

Steps to using the codes and acquiring free items

The following procedures can help those who are unaware of the redemption steps:

Step 1: Users should start by visiting Free Fire’s official Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Players must sign in via the platform linked to their in-game account, with the options being: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Sign in using the platform linked to the in-game account (Image via Garena)
Redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards by players with guest accounts. Therefore, they must bind their accounts.

Step 3: Users must enter the relevant redeem code into the text field and press the ‘Confirm’ button.

Step 4: In the event of a successful redemption, developers will directly deliver the skins, costume bundles, and other incentives to the players' accounts.

Gamers will then be able to claim the corresponding items via in-game mail. Subsequently, they will have the ability to equip the costume bundles and skins in Free Fire through the ‘Vault’ section.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
