Free Fire redeem code for 18 September 2021: How to claim Violet Parkour Bundle, Netherworld Troop’s Blade, and more

Garena Free Fire provides a wide selection of cosmetics that players desire to obtain, increasing the significance of these items. Generally, these are up for grabs within the store, and the exclusive ones require diamonds.

For users looking to attain these items for free, redeem codes are often the go-to method. These special codes are released by Garena and can provide permanent bundles, gun skins, pets, characters, gun crates, and sometimes diamonds.

Free Fire redeem code for today, 18 September 2021

Violet Parkour Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

8F3QZKNTLWBZ – Violet Parkour Bundle

Netherworld Troop's Blade (Image via Free Fire)

Y6ACLK7KUD1N – Netherworld Troop’s Blade

3x Diamond Royale Vouchers (Image via Free Fire)

MM5ODFFDCEEW – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers (Expiry Date: 31 October 2021)

These codes might expire shortly, so gamers are requested to use them as soon as possible if they wish to redeem the rewards mentioned above.

Note: These codes are only for the Singapore region. They will not work for players from other servers under any circumstances. As a result, gamers will be encountering an error if they try to redeem it from the website.

Guide on using new codes to claim rewards

Step 1: To redeem the Free Fire redeem code, users first need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site. This URL will directly redirect them to its page.

Gamers have several options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once they are on the redemption website, gamers must log in through the platform they have linked their Free Fire accounts.

Step 3: After the login procedure is complete, they should carefully enter the redeem code into the text field one at a time.

Users should paste one code at a time into the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Finally, players have to press the “Confirm” option to complete the redemption.

All three rewards are available in the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Upon successful redemption, they can open Free Fire on their devices and claim the rewards through the in-game mail section.

Bundle (Image via Free Fire)" height="416" width="800" /> The bundle has to be opened from Vault > Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Since these codes have an expiration date, they will no longer be valid after that point. An error will show up on the player’s screen if they try to use an expired code. They should keep in mind that there’s no way around that error.

Players need to open the bundle from Vault > Bundle.

Edited by Ravi Iyer