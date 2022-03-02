Free Fire redeem code for 2 March 2022: Get free Thunder Electrified bundle today

Garena recently released a Free Fire redeem code that provides the Thunder Electrified bundle for free to a select number of users. Such codes have long been the most common way for gamers to obtain valuable in-game items, such as bundles, characters, and occasionally even diamonds, for free.

However, the only drawback is that the codes for these exclusive items have a concise validity time or are subject to a pre-determined usage limit. Hence, users must be very quick in utilizing them to attain the rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for Thunder Electrified bundle

Here is the bundle that users can get (Image via Garena)

1) Redeem code: J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Rewards: Thunder Electrified Bundle (Only for the first 10 users)

2) Redeem code: 22NSM7UGSZM7

One of the Vouchers (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Gold Royale and Weapon Royale Voucher (Only for the first 90000 users)

Server: Europe

The code is tested and working at the moment. Users are advised not to waste time and swiftly redeem it to attain particular rewards.

The rewards associated with this code are only available to players connected to the European server. This means that gamers from other regions cannot receive the items since an error message will be displayed during the redemption.

Easy steps to get the rewards

Most Free Fire redeem codes must be used through the Rewards Redemption Site unless the developers have stated otherwise. Here are the steps gamers can follow to get the items without any error.

Step 1: First, use this link to get to the official website.

Step 2: Next, sign in to the Free Fire account using one of the six different options presented to them. These are – Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, VK, Facebook and Apple ID.

Go to the redemption site and sign in using any one of the platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Paste or manually input the new redeem code for the given region and hit the confirm button.

Step 4: When a message box opens on the screen informing them of the rewards' names, click the okay button.

Claim the Free Fire redeem code reward from the mail (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Items are generally sent to their account within a few minutes, but it may take up to 24 hours in certain cases. Users may collect these from their mailboxes in the game.

Once the usage limit is reached or the code has passed its expiration date, it becomes invalid. An error message is displayed notifying them that the code has been redeemed or is invalid. After that, users will have to wait for fresh codes to acquire special cosmetics.

